Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ inches towards Rs 200-crore milestone globally

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan’s latest collaboration Bhooth Bangla is inching towards the Rs 200-crore milestone worldwide, buoyed by a strong second weekend performance.

The horror-comedy, which hit theatres on April 17, has maintained its momentum at the box office, earning Rs 12.50 crore nett on its tenth day in theatres, across 9,498 shows nationwide, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

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With this, Bhooth Bangla’s total domestic earnings have reached Rs 113.40 crore nett, while the India gross stands at an estimated Rs 134.98 crore.

The film registered a strong first week collection of Rs 84.40 crore nett and sustained its pace into the second weekend. It earned Rs 5.75 crore nett on second Friday and saw a jump to Rs 10.75 crore nett on Saturday, taking the total to Rs 100.90 crore nett.

Overseas, the film added Rs 3 crore gross on Day 10, taking its international total to Rs 44.50 crore gross. The worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 179.48 crore.

Bhooth Bangla revolves around a man who inherits a palace in rural Mangalpur, only to uncover its eerie past when supernatural occurrences disrupt a family wedding.

The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta and Tabu in key roles.

Meanwhile, other titles at the box office continue to trail behind. Dhurandhar 2, led by Ranveer Singh, registered a Rs 3.40 crore haul on Day 39, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 1,130.59 crore nett.

On the other hand, Michael witnessed a 21 per cent jump in collections on Sunday, compared to Saturday’s earnings. With a Rs 5.85 crore nett haul, the India collection of the film stands at Rs 16.5 crore nett in three days.