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regular-article-logo Monday, 27 April 2026

‘Get out of my country’: Sikh man assaulted in Canada, police probe hate-motivated attack

The incident took place on April 22 in Woodstock, Ontario, and the youth is facing multiple charges for his actions, the Woodstock Police said in a statement

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 27.04.26, 11:29 AM
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An elderly Sikh man was allegedly assaulted and subjected to racist abuse by a youth in Canada’s Ontario province, prompting police to launch an investigation into what authorities described as a “hate-motivated assault”.

The incident occurred on April 22 in Woodstock, Ontario, where the victim was walking along a sidewalk when he was approached and shoved by a youth, the Woodstock Police said in a statement.

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Police said the youth targeted the man based on his ethnicity and shouted racially charged comments and obscenities during the attack. The victim did not suffer physical injuries.

Investigators found that the youth had assaulted the man without provocation.

Following the incident, the accused allegedly jumped a fence into the Turtle Island School property before leaving the school premises. Police said no students were harmed.

"As a result of the investigation, the youth was arrested following the hate-motivated assault. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing," the statement said.

The Woodstock Police Service said videos of the incident circulating on social media show the youth repeatedly shouting racist abuse, including, “What the...are you doing in my country?”.

"You ain’t from here, get the...out of my country.”

"Acts of hate have no place in our community. The Woodstock Police Service is committed to ensuring all members of the community feel safe and protected. We encourage anyone who has experienced or witnessed a hate-motivated incident to report it to police,” police said.

“Woodstock Police Service will pursue and hold those who commit hate crimes accountable.”

Meanwhile, the World Sikh Organisation (WSO), in a statement posted on X, said it is “deeply concerned” over the incident and described the assault as “unacceptable”. The organisation also thanked Woodstock police for their quick response.

"As our recent Anti-Sikh Hate Report shows, these incidents are part of a broader pattern. We need systemic action, including better reporting, public education, and coordinated responses from institutions. If you experience or witness hate, report it to the police and to WSO," the organisation said.

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