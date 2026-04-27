Ghazipur under prohibitory orders over 17-year-old’s death, protests and visits to village barred

Ghazipur is under prohibitory orders following the death of a 17-year-old girl earlier this month, with the administration restricting public movement and political activity across the district.

The Uttar Pradesh government said the step was taken over concerns about law and order. Demonstrations have been banned, and individuals or delegations have been stopped from visiting the girl’s village to offer condolences.

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In a statement issued from Lucknow, the government referred to “unverified rumours” being circulated by “mischievous elements” and said Opposition parties were “attempting to sensationalise the matter”.

“Given the gravity of the situation, Ghazipur District Magistrate Anupam Shukla has imposed Section 163 of BNSS (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) across the district. Under this provision, no political party or group is permitted to assemble anywhere within the district,” the statement read.

The order will remain in force until April 30. The restrictions come days before a planned visit by a Samajwadi Party delegation led by Akhilesh Yadav on April 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to be in Uttar Pradesh the same day for the inauguration of the Ganga Expressway in Hardoi.

Explaining the move, the government said, “The Opposition and certain other individuals are attempting to sensationalise this matter, raising apprehensions that the atmosphere in the district could become volatile.”

It added, “Section 163 of the BNSS has been imposed in light of the potential for such misleading information to incite outrage, fear, and discontent among the general public. Any individual found violating this order shall be liable for punishment under Section 223 of the BNS (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).”

The girl’s body was found in the Ganga in the Karanda area on April 15. Her family has alleged sexual assault and murder. Police said a murder case has been registered.

The post-mortem report suggested drowning, and investigators have indicated a possible suicide angle. They have also referred to a prior relationship between the girl and the main accused, who has been arrested.

Opposition leaders have questioned the handling of the case. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called for a high-level inquiry into “the rape and brutal murder”.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that pressure was put on the family “to recant their statements”. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said there was a “reluctance” to register a case and claimed the family received “threats”.

The government said processions, demonstrations, candle marches and slogan-shouting in connection with the case have been prohibited.

“In view of the incident, and strictly for the sake of maintaining law and order, no individual or delegation shall visit the village to offer condolences,” the statement said.

Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar criticised the Samajwadi Party, saying it was trying to vitiate the atmosphere in Ghazipur and the state.