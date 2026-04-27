In proposal via Pakistan, Iran offers to reopen Strait of Hormuz without nuclear agreement

Iran is offering to end its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz without addressing its nuclear programme, two regional officials with knowledge of the proposal told The Associated Press on Monday.

Iran also wants the United States to end its blockade of the country as part of its proposal, according to the two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door negotiations.

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The new proposal, passed on to the US by Pakistan, is not likely to receive the backing of US President Donald Trump, who wants to end Iran's atomic programme as part of an overall deal including the Strait of Hormuz to make the ceasefire permanent.

Axios first reported Iran's proposal.

Trump said Iran could telephone if it wants to negotiate an end to their two-month war, as Tehran's foreign minister landed in Russia on Monday to seek support from President Vladimir Putin.

Hopes of reviving peace efforts receded on Saturday when Trump scrapped a visit to Islamabad by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi shuttled to and from mediators Pakistan and Oman on Sunday before flying to Russia, with the two sides still seemingly far apart on issues including Iran's nuclear ambitions and access through the Hormuz.

Oil prices rose and U.S. stock futures wobbled lower in early Asia trade on Monday after US-Iran peace talks stalled over the weekend, leaving Gulf shipping blocked.

"If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us. You know, there is a telephone. We have nice, secure lines," Trump told The Sunday Briefing on Fox News.

"They know what has to be in the agreement. It's very simple: They cannot have a nuclear weapon; otherwise, there's no reason to meet," Trump said.

Iran has long demanded Washington acknowledge its right to enrich uranium, which Tehran says it only seeks for peaceful purposes, but which Western powers say is aimed at building nuclear weapons.

Although a ceasefire has paused full-scale fighting in the conflict, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, no agreement has been reached on terms to end a war that has killed thousands, driven up oil prices, fuelled inflation and darkened the outlook for global growth.

Trump faces domestic pressure

With his approval ratings falling, Trump faces domestic pressure to end the unpopular war. Iran's leaders, though weakened militarily, have found leverage in negotiations with their ability to stop shipping in the strait, which normally carries a fifth of global oil shipments.

Tehran has largely closed the strait while Washington has imposed a blockade of Iranian ports.

Araghchi returned to Islamabad after holding talks on Sunday in Oman, another mediator in the war, and then headed to Russia.

Iran's envoy in Russia, Kazem Jalali, said in a post on X that Araqchi would meet Putin "in continuation of the diplomatic jihad to advance the country's interests and amid external threats."

"Iran and Russia are present in a united front in the campaign of the world's totalitarian forces against independent and justice-seeking countries, as well as countries that seek a world free from unilateralism and Western domination," Jalali said.

Disagreements between the US and Iran extend beyond Tehran's nuclear programme and control of the strait.

Trump wants to limit Iran's support for its regional proxies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, and curb its ability to strike US allies with ballistic missiles. Iran wants a lifting of sanctions and an end to Israeli attacks on Hezbollah.