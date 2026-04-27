‘Patriot’ not a pan-India film, it is made for Malayalis: Mammootty

Patriot is not a pan-India film, and intended primarily for the Kerala audience, Mammootty said ahead of the film’s May 1 release.

During the film’s recent press meet held in Kochi, Mammootty said, “This film is made for Malayalis. While we hope it may eventually find an audience outside Kerala, the primary goal was to cater to the people of Kerala, whose cinematic tastes have evolved significantly over the years.”

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“This is not a pan-India film… Patriot will be a game-changer. It will set a new standard, and hopefully, open the doors for more big-budget films in Malayalam cinema,” he further said.

Talking about the action sequences in the film, he said, “These fights are not included just for spectacle. There’s a deeper reason behind them, which will become clear once the audience sees the film.”

Patriot is directed by Mahesh Narayanan, known for acclaimed Malayalam movies like Malik, Take Off and Ariyippu. The upcoming espionage thriller also features Nayanthara and Mohanlal in key roles.

The project reunites Mammootty and Mohanlal on screen after more than a decade. The actors last appeared together in Kadal Kadannoru Maathukutty (2013). Patriot also marks Nayanthara’s reunion with Mammootty after their 2016 release Puthiya Niyamam.

The film follows a researcher who goes on the run after uncovering the unauthorised deployment of a surveillance asset.

The ensemble cast includes Rajiv Menon, Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban. Revathi, Jinu Joseph, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman and Prakash Belawadi round off the cast of Patriot.

The film will feature music composed by Sushin Shyam. While Manush Nandan serves as the cinematographer, editing is handled by Mahesh Narayanan and Rahul Radhakrishnan.

In March, The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles unveiled the full lineup for its 24th edition, with Patriot set to open the event.

Mammootty last appeared in the crime thriller Kalamkaval.