MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 27 April 2026

Lightning strike kills at least 14, seasonal thunderstorms sweep across Bangladesh

Most of the victims were farmers working in open fields and labourers caught in exposed areas, local authorities said

Reuters Published 27.04.26, 11:58 AM
Bangladesh storms

A gust of wind blows dust and leaves into the air as vehicles move, as a storm approaches after heat wave in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 16, 2024. Reuters

At least 14 people were killed after lightning strikes hit several parts of Bangladesh, officials said on Monday, as seasonal thunderstorms swept across the country.

The deaths were reported from several districts after sudden storms brought heavy rain and intense lightning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the victims were farmers working in open fields and labourers caught in exposed areas, local authorities said. Several other people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals, with some in critical condition.

Lightning kills hundreds of people every year in Bangladesh, which declared lightning strikes a natural disaster in 2016 after more than 200 people died in the month of May alone, including 82 people on a single day.

Experts say the rise in fatal lightning strikes is linked to deforestation, which has led to the disappearance of many tall trees that previously helped draw lightning away from people.

Lightning-related fatalities are common during the pre-monsoon months of April to June, when rising heat and humidity create unstable weather conditions.

RELATED TOPICS

Bangladesh Thunderstorms Lightning Strikes
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Fish, fear, faultlines: Livelihoods and loyalties shape high-stakes election in Bengal’s delta region

‘Chemical-infused prawns’ and poll buzz on the road from Kolkata to Sandeshkhali, where water and land crisscross the 24 Parganas
Arvind Kejriwal
Quote left Quote right

Hope of getting justice from Justice Swarana has been broken. Have decided to follow Satyagraha

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT