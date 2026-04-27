CISF jawan injured in firing outside BJP candidate’s residence in Bengal, Election Commission seeks report

A CISF jawan was injured in a firing incident outside the residence of BJP candidate Pawan Singh in Bhatpara of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district late Sunday night, prompting the Election Commission to seek a report, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place ahead of the second phase of polling scheduled for April 29.

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The injured personnel, identified as Yogesh Sharma, was part of the security detail of Singh, son of senior BJP leader Arjun Singh, an official said, adding that Sharma sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was admitted to a hospital.

The EC has sought a report on the incident, while police said it is yet to be ascertained who fired the shot, an official said.

According to police, tension erupted in the Jagaddal area on Sunday evening after a Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly assaulted by a group of men while putting up party flags and banners.

Several TMC leaders later reached the local police station to lodge a complaint, he said.

"Soon after, supporters of both sides gathered there, leading to a heated exchange of words that escalated into a scuffle. Stone-pelting was also reported outside the police station before the situation was brought under control," the officer said.

Tension flared again later near Singh’s residence, where eyewitnesses claimed crude bombs were hurled and at least one round of firing took place.

“Our worker was assaulted. When we went to file a complaint, we were attacked. We believed a police station was the safest place, but that notion has been shattered,” a local TMC leader alleged.

The BJP denied the allegation and claimed its supporters were targeted. Party leaders alleged that the CISF jawan was injured in firing by TMC-backed miscreants.

The TMC rejected the charge and countered that the BJP was responsible for the violence.

A large police force has been deployed in the area, and further investigation is underway.