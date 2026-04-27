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regular-article-logo Monday, 27 April 2026

Watch: Rihanna learns Bharatanatyam ‘mudras’ from influencer during stay in Mumbai

The 38-year-old pop icon is reportedly in India for an event related to her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty

Entertainment Web Desk Published 27.04.26, 01:42 PM
Rihanna with digital creator Nejm

Rihanna with digital creator Nejm Instagram

Global pop icon Rihanna, who is in Mumbai for an event related to her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, picked up a few Bharatanatyam mudras during her stay, shows a video shared by digital creator Nejm on April 25.

In the clip, Nejm demonstrates a few hand gestures, known as mudras, while explaining how expressions are conveyed through the eyes in the ancient Indian dance form of Bharatanatyam.

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Rihanna followed along, attempting each movement. Nejm then gave her different scenarios, and the Grammy-winning musician responded with expressions, imagining moments like meeting her partner A$AP Rocky and their children, or greeting people unfamiliar with Fenty Beauty.

“Never thought I’d be able to share my Tamil culture with THE @badgalriri,” Nejm captioned the post.

This marks Rihanna’s second visit to India, following her performance at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar in March 2024.

The international music sensation is known for hits like Diamonds, Where Have You Been, Rude Boy, and Pour It Up.

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