Emily Blunt says she was intimidated by Meryl Streep on ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ set: ‘Quite scared’

Hollywood actress Emily Blunt has said she felt intimidated by co-star Meryl Streep while filming the first instalment of The Devil Wears Prada.

Blunt, who is set to reprise her role in the sequel, spoke about her experience during a SiriusXM Front Row chat hosted by Andy Cohen. She was joined by co-actors Anne Hathaway, Streep and Stanley Tucci, according to entertainment news magazine People.

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When asked if she was intimidated while working with Streep, Blunt recalled filming the original movie and said she was “quite scared”.

“I mean, on the first one, I was quite scared because I feel like you were in a zone...She was in a Miranda zone,” Blunt told Streep, who essays Miranda Priestly, the formidable editor-in-chief of Runway magazine in the franchise.

“Oh, yeah. I was in that zone,” Streep quipped.

“Not impenetrable, but we could come up and tell you a funny story, but you wouldn't do your extraordinary laugh that I normally hear,” Blunt added.

The first film followed Andy Sachs (Hathaway), an aspiring journalist who moves to New York City and lands a job as a junior assistant to Miranda Priestly, the demanding editor of the fictional fashion magazine Runway.

The sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, is scheduled for release on May 1. It is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna.

The film will follow Miranda Priestly dealing with the decline of traditional print media, while facing off against her former assistant Emily Charlton (Blunt), now a senior executive at a luxury group controlling key advertising revenues.

The project is produced by Wendy Finerman, with Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and McKenna serving as executive producers.