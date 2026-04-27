'I have decided to follow Gandhi's path of Satyagraha': Kejriwal refuses to appear before Delhi HC judge

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has written to Delhi High Court Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, saying he will not appear in the excise case personally or through a lawyer before her, the party said on Monday.

"My hope of getting justice from Justice Swarana Kanta has been broken. Therefore, I have decided to follow Mahatma Gandhi's path of Satyagraha," Kejriwal wrote in the letter.

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He further said he has made the decision by listening to the voice of his conscience. The former Delhi chief minister added that he will reserve the right to approach the Supreme Court to appeal against Justice Sharma's decision.

"I am prepared to bear those consequences. That is the burden which every conscientious act of Gandhian satyagraha must bear, and my conscience leaves me no other dignified course. I cannot make peace with my soul by participating in proceedings marked, in my respectful view, by so grave an appearance of conflict, as though all were well. To do so would be a betrayal of my conscience, a disservice to the dignity of the judiciary, and an injustice to the people of India who still believe that courts are the last refuge against the overreach of power," he wrote.

"Justice Sujoy Paul sought transfer from the Madhya Pradesh High Court in 2024 because his son was practising in the same High Court. Similarly, Justice Atul Sreedharan from the same High Court sought transfer in 2023 because his elder daughter was to begin practice before courts within the same State and the Indore Bench of that High Court," Kejriwal said.

"A look back at history and one would find the case of Justice V. Sivaraman Nair of the Kerala High Court who had worked as a junior of the legendary Supreme Court judge, Justice Krishna Iyer. It is said that as soon as Justice Nair’s daughter and daughter-in-law started practising in the Kerala High Court, he requested he be transferred to another State," he added.

"A litigant can perhaps live with an adverse order. What is far more difficult to accept is a judgment whose language conveys that the litigant’s plea has been seen as a challenge to the Judge’s dignity, oath, and institutional standing," the AAP chief wrote in his letter.