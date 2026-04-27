On the plate: TMC, BJP roll out constituency-wise manifestos in Bengal polls

Manifesto 1

Bengal to become the gateway of trade for eastern India with world-class logistics, ports, trade infrastructure and a state-of-the-art global trade centre

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Establish seven new districts; expand the number of urban local bodies through a holistic geographical reorganisation

Strive to ensure uninterrupted Old Age Pension support for all existing beneficiaries while gradually extending the safety net to all eligible senior citizens

Holistic infrastructure upgrade for all government schools under Banglar Shikshayatan

Monthly ₹ 500 increase in Lakshmir Bhandar — ₹ 1,500 for general-category women ( ₹ 18,000 annually) and ₹ 1,700 for SC/ST women ( ₹ 20,400 annually)

Manifesto 2

More pumping stations across the Assembly constituency to improve drainage

Reconstruction of the road between Patuli and Shahid Khudiram Metro station

CCTVs at various important locations of Jadavpur to increase people’s safety and security

Installation of booster pumping stations and treatment plants ongoing. Once the work is complete, all residents across the constituency will benefit

These are not election manifestos of two different parties but of the same one: the Trinamool Congress.

The first is the party’s main manifesto, unveiled by chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The second is the party’s manifesto for the Jadavpur constituency, unveiled by Trinamool candidate Debabrata Majumdar on April 13 in the presence of nine councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) wards that form part of it.

Both Trinamool and the BJP, the two main contenders in this election, have brought out several such “local manifestos”, highlighting micro issues in constituencies across Calcutta.

Trinamool leaders said the instruction to prepare separate manifestos for all 294 constituencies came from the party brass.

The objective, they said, was to promise the voters that their MLA is also concerned about local issues and is not just focusing on discussions in the legislature.

A Trinamool candidate said voters asked them about services that were actually responsibilities of councillors, like fixing roads or water supply.

Atin Ghosh, the Trinamool candidate from Cossipore-Belgachhia, said he had prepared a report card for all six wards in the Assembly constituency.

The report card mentions what he has done in these wards in the past five years and how much money has been spent on what project.

“I have also prepared a document on what I promise to do in the next five years, or how much money I will spend from the MLA’s local area development fund or how much funds I plan to procure from the KMC for projects,” Ghosh said.

“I have realised that voters want to know what their MLAs would do for their neighbourhood. They make the same demands before an MLA as they do before a councillor,” he said.

The constituency-wise manifesto is an attempt to reach closer to the voter.

“The manifesto for Jadavpur was prepared based on inputs provided by local councillors. We interact with people every day and know the local issues well,” said Arijit Das Thakur, the councillor from ward 106 of the KMC.

“This time, we can feel the local manifesto has improved our voter outreach. People are happy that we are focusing on their everyday problems,” said Das Thakur.

Sandipan Saha, the Trinamool candidate from Entally, said the work of an MLA also included addressing local problems.

“These manifestos are a set of deliverables. They are about issues that impact residents. I have tried to tell the voters through the manifesto what I will deliver to them,” he said.

Among the promises made by Saha is the conduct of skill development camps to make youths job-ready.

“I have also promised to build a booster pumping station for wards 58 and 59 so that water pressure increases there. I have promised a children’s play area in the parks and open-air gyms wherever possible,” he said.

At least one BJP candidate has done the same.

Swapan Dasgupta, the party’s candidate from Rashbehari, has come out with a “local manifesto”.

On X, Dasgupta presented a four-point plan on Rashbehari that includes upscale neighbourhoods like Southern Avenue and Jodhpur Park.

“Rashbehari is the cultural heart of Kolkata and holds Bengal’s spiritual soul. It deserves more than neglect and decay,” he wrote.

“First, Kalighat must be rejuvenated. The Adi Ganga — reduced to a drain — needs revival, pilgrim facilities must be upgraded to match Kashi-Kamakhya-Puri standards, and the area must become cleaner, safer, mafia-free and welcoming for devotees and residents,” he wrote.

“Second, create Bengal’s Cafe & Culture District. With better urban resident-centric planning, the area from Hindustan Park to Jodhpur Park will showcase Kolkata’s ‘cafe culture’ on the tourist map. We will end parking extortion, improve women’s safety, and generate new jobs & economic opportunities,” he added.

“Third, Rabindra Sarobar — Kolkata’s lungs — must be protected and preserved. Ecological rejuvenation, cleaner walkways, improved sports & recreation facilities, and a firm stop to illegal construction are essential if we want a liveable city,” Dasgupta wrote.