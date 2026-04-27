Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone attend daughter Dua’s first musical: ‘Lovely experience’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took their daughter, Dua for her first-ever live musical at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, terming it a “lovely experience”.

The Bollywood couple, who welcomed their first child on September 8, 2024, took Dua to a CoComelon concert on Sunday morning.

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A video shared by NMACC’s official page on their Instagram stories shows Ranveer expressing his joy at taking Dua to her first show, while thanking the centre for hosting the event.

“It was a beautiful Sunday morning spent. There was such great energy in the theatre. All the kids and their mumma and papa and grandparents were enjoying the show, having a blast, singing and dancing along. So much fun, happiness, joy and colour. It was a really lovely experience,” Ranveer said in the video.

“It is a little extra special for us because this is our Dua baby’s first show. And I am very grateful to the team at NMACC for bringing us these experiences from around the world and allowing us to make memories that last a lifetime,” Ranveer added.

Fans were quick to react to the stories, praising Ranveer’s “girl dad” energy.

“First time hearing him say ‘Dua’,” wrote one Reddit user.

“Glad I am not the only one who noticed it...My ears have been tarsofying to hear him gush about his baby....At least he uttered her name...Now I can RIP...hahaha,” wrote another Reddit user.

Many fans also claimed they heard the faint voice of baby Dua, as a baby’s voice was heard in the background while Ranveer spoke, sparking speculation it was her.

“She has such a sweet voice,” said a social media user.

Earlier this month, Deepika and Ranveer through a cryptic Instagram post, announced that they are set to welcome their second child.

Deepika took to Instagram and shared a picture of their daughter Dua sitting on her lap and holding a pregnancy test kit in her hand along with her parents.

Deepika and Ranveer started dating each other on the sets of the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. They tied the knot on November 14, 2018 at Lake Como in Italy.

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Aditya Dhar’s spy-thriller Dhurandhar 2, which went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.