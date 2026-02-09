‘Project Hail Mary’ to ‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’: Teasers aired during Super Bowl 2026

As the Seattle Seahawks clinched victory at Super Bowl LX, film studios rolled out promos for several major 2026 releases during the Big Game, offering audiences previews of upcoming theatrical and streaming titles.

The showcase featured footage from films such as Disclosure Day, Scream 7 and Project Hail Mary. Netflix delivered a surprise first look at David Fincher’s The Adventures of Cliff Booth. Marvel Studios did not participate this year, but DC partially filled the gap with a new Supergirl teaser.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Supergirl

DC dropped a 47-second Supergirl promo depicting ‘Puppy Bowl’ on Animal Planet. The video features Kara Zor-El’s dog, Krypto, showcasing their final days on Krypton. Krypto previously appeared in 2025’s Superman. The film is set for release on June 26.

Hoppers

Pixar released a 30-second promo for Hoppers, outlining the person-turned-beaver premise storyline. The video also featured various animal characters including snakes, birds, lizards, ants, turtles and frogs. The Disney and Pixar film opens in theatres on March 6.

Scream 7

A new trailer for Scream 7 was also aired during the game, just days before the film hits theatres. The story shifts focus from Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott to her daughter. The promo teases a more brutal Ghostface as the franchise returns to Woodsboro. Scream 7 will be released by Paramount Pictures on February 27.

The Mandalorian and Grogu

A teaser for The Mandalorian and Grogu showed the duo navigating snowy terrain with tauntauns using the Force. The teaser features narration by what sounds like actor Sam Elliott. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on May 22.

The Adventures of Cliff Booth

Netflix unveiled a teaser for The Adventures of Cliff Booth, directed by David Fincher. It is a spinoff on Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. The teaser shows Brad Pitt with long hair and a moustache.

Minions & Monsters

The first trailer for Minions & Monsters shows the Minions hunting supernatural creatures across the world, including ghouls, ghosts and a mini-Cthulhu-like character.

“This is the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created,” an official description says.

The film releases on July 1.

Project Hail Mary

Amazon and Sony released the final trailer for Project Hail Mary, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. The trailer features Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace alongside Rocky, an alien made of rocks. The film will premiere on March 20.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Universal and Illumination released a short TV spot for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, showing Yoshi and Toad rescuing Baby Mario and Baby Luigi from a T-rex. The animated sequel is scheduled for release on April 1.