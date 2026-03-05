BTS drops ‘The Comeback Live | Arirang’ trailer: ‘Seven together, we can do anything’

“Seven together, we can do anything,” says K-pop band BTS leader RM in the latest trailer of The Comeback Live | Arirang, released on Thursday.

The one-minute-32-second video offers a glimpse into the dazzling world of the boy band as they gear up for their much-anticipated comeback.

Earlier this week, BTS unveiled the tracklist of their upcoming album Arirang, which includes titles like Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, 2.0, No. 29, and the lead single SWIM. Other songs include Merry Go Round, NORMAL, Like Animals, they don’t know ’bout us, One More Night, Please, and Into the Sun.

Though the trailer doesn’t reveal much, it is clearly dedicated to ARMYs, the global fandom of BTS, featuring a few blink-and-you-miss-it glimpses from their concerts.

BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang will be streamed live from Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun Square, with fans across the world expected to tune in.

In India, fans can stream the comeback live show on March 21 at 4.30pm on Netflix.

Arirang, the group’s fifth studio album, will be released on March 20, just a day before the livestream, turning the week into a carefully orchestrated global event.

Much to the surprise of fans, a documentary chronicling the making of Arirang is also set to arrive shortly after. However, further details about the documentary are still under wraps.

The album’s title is a reference to Arirang, a centuries-old Korean folk song with thousands of variations that is often regarded as Korea’s unofficial national anthem. Recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage by both South and North Korea, Arirang draws on the Korean concept of han, a layered emotion of sorrow, longing, collective grief, resilience, and hope.

As per a report by Korea Times, BigHit said the album captures BTS’s identity as a group that began in Korea, along with “the longing and deep love that lie within their hearts”.

Following the album’s release, BTS is set to embark on a world tour on April 9, kicking off at Goyang Sports Complex near Seoul. The tour will span 34 cities with 79 shows, becoming the largest in K-pop history to date.

