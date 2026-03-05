India brace for England test as Surya and team chase T20 World Cup final at Wankhede

It takes more than just skill set to win a home World Cup. A little over a year ago, Rohit Sharma wielded the magic wand to trigger a winning spree before being snapped of their 10-match streak in the ODI Cup final.

Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership aura has been based on lessons learnt from watching Rohit’s craft. The touch of individual brilliance has always been starkly prominent in the Surya-led team’s path to the semi-finals despite Gautam Gambhir’s talk of team game.

As they await England at the Wankhede on Thursday, there is an attempt to eliminate the glitches which could have led to Rohit’s men’s debacle in Ahmedabad in November 2023. The master tactician in Gambhir is aware of the pressure which could derail this set of youngsters too in the final two hurdles.

He didn’t hide this aspect when he spoke to the players at Eden Gardens. “Guys, there is pressure. One thing is very clear: make sure that we don’t hide away from the pressure. We embrace it. We face it. And if at any time we feel we’re under pressure, make sure we take the positive move. Enjoy playing this game,” said Gambhir in his pep-talk to the players.

Having himself gone through the grind in 2011, Gambhir knows it will be more about grit, intelligence and nerves. It also makes the team superstitious. This was evident in the manner in which the Indian team management delayed their practice session on Tuesday to avoid any evil or inauspicious object arising out of the lunar eclipse hampering their preparations.

The Wankhede pitch has remained a bone of contention 25 days after India launching their campaign at this ground. Then too the sticky nature of the wicket had put their batters in distress though Surya rescued them with an inspirational innings.

An unusual grass covering has made them apprehensive this time, though it has been linked to the prevailing oppressive heat and humidity. The wicket was sprinkled with water on Wednesday and the grass is expected to prevent it from developing cracks.

The red-soiled surface was used for England’s clash against the West Indies and the Italy-Nepal game with 14 wickets being picked up by the spinners in those two contests.

Surya knows England will be no pushovers, their top-order struggles and inconsistent showing notwithstanding.

England are still in search of their perfect game despite having won all their Super Eight matches.

“I don’t believe that we need a perfect game to win the competition, to be honest. The games that we have won have been nowhere near perfect, and we still managed to get the wins convincingly in some of them and then tighten the other games,” Harry Brook said on Wednesday.

India bowling coach Mo­rne Morkel was equally unconvincing. “That is something we haven’t really spoken about, the perfect game. I think the quality of this team has shown that on the day somebody can put their hand up and put up a performance,” Morkel said.

Surya’s team need to reinforce their swagger to overcome the final two laps.