regular-article-logo Thursday, 05 March 2026

Congress nominates Abhishek Singhvi, Vem Narender Reddy for Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana

From Tamil Nadu, where the party was given a Rajya Sabha seat by the ruling DMK, the party has fielded M Christopher Tilak

PTI Published 05.03.26, 11:02 AM
Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan conducts proceedings in the House during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. PTI picture

The Congress party has decided to nominate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana.

Singhvi is a sitting member from Telangana, while Reddy is currently an advisor to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Telangana will have two vacant seats in April.

Following the AICC’s announcement, Narender took to X to express his gratitude to Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

From Tamil Nadu, where the party was given a Rajya Sabha seat by the ruling DMK, the party has fielded M Christopher Tilak.

For the second seat in Telangana, the party has fielded Vem Narender Reddy, a close aide of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the candidature of the following persons to contest the Rajya Sabha elections as Congress candidates," a statement from AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said.

Thursday is the last date to file nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections.

