Key Events

Iran FM: US hit frigate Dena, guest of Indian Navy, in international waters Iran's foreign minister says Frigate Dena, a guest of India's navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning by US: statement Iran's foreign minister says US will "bitterly regret" the precedent it has set.

Israeli strike targets Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon's north, killing 2 The Israeli military struck a building in the Beddawi Palestinian refugee camp in the coastal city of Tripoli, killing two people, Lebanon's Health Ministry said. The strike, which hit the area without prior warning and marked the northernmost strike so far, wounded another individual, the Health Ministry said. The Israeli military did not immediately say who it targeted in the strike. Located about 85 kilometers (53 miles) north of Beirut and more than 180 kilometers (112 miles) from the Lebanese-Israeli border, Beddawi was targeted during the 2024 war between Israel and Hezbollah. Despite a ceasefire reached in November 2024, the Israeli military said in July it struck a Hamas figure in the camp.

Saudi Arabia destroys drone The Saudi Defence Ministry said it destroyed a drone in the kingdom's al-Jawf province, which borders Jordan.

Iran's armed forces deny firing any missile towards Turkey, say they respect sovereignty Iran's armed forces say they respect the sovereignty of Turkey and deny any missile firing towards its territory: Statement

Qatar Airways offers limited relief flights for stranded passengers Qatar airways will operate limited relief flights starting from Thursday for stranded passengers departing from Muscat and Riyadh, it said on X. Flights are planned from Muscat to Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, London's Heathrow, Madrid and Rome as well as from Riyadh to Frankfurt.

Who hit the girls’ school in Iran? US says it’s still investigating According to a report by The New York Times, top officials in the Trump administration said on Wednesday they are still investigating whether a US airstrike hit a girls’ elementary school in Iran on the opening day of the war. The attack, among the deadliest in the ongoing American-Israeli campaign against Iran, killed at least 175 people — most believed to be children — according to state media and health officials. It remains unclear why the school was struck or which country carried out the attack. At a White House briefing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said when asked if the United States conducted the strike: “Not that we know of. The Department of War is investigating this matter.” Asked again if there was evidence ruling out a U.S. or Israeli role, she added: “Again, the Department of War is currently investigating this matter.” At the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also said: “All I can say is that we’re investigating that. We of course never target civilian targets, but we’re taking a look and investigating that.” The strike hit the Shajarah Tayyebeh school in Minab in southern Iran. Video verified by The New York Times showed rows of graves prepared for victims as thousands attended funerals. UNESCO said “the killing of pupils” was a “grave violation of the protection afforded to schools under international humanitarian law.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt takes questions from reporters during a briefing at the White House in Washington, on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Tierney L. Cross/The New York Times)

Qatar authorities evacuate area around US embassy over security concerns The Interior ministry of Qatar wrote on X: "In the framework of maintaining public safety, the Ministry of Interior announces that the relevant authorities are evacuating residents living in the vicinity of the U.S. Embassy as a temporary precautionary measure." "Suitable accommodation has been provided for them as part of necessary preventive measures. Please follow official channels for reliable information."

Explosion reported off tanker near Kuwait, crew safe, UKMTO says A tanker at anchor off Kuwait reported seeing a large explosion on its port side and was taking on water, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said. The master observed a small craft leaving the area following the explosion, which occurred 30 nautical miles (56 km) southeast of Kuwait's Mubarak Al Kabeer port in the Gulf, UKMTO said. "There is oil in the water coming from a cargo tank which could have some environmental impact, the vessel has taken on water, there are no fires reported and the crew are safe," it said in an advisory note. Kuwait's interior ministry said in a later statement that the incident occurred outside the country's territorial waters, at least 60 km (37 miles) from Mubarak Al Kabeer port.

Iranian sailors recovering in Sri Lankan hospital after US submarine attack, authorities say Iranian sailors who survived a U.S. submarine strike in the Indian Ocean were recovering at a hospital in the Sri Lankan port city of Galle, authorities said on Thursday, a day after at least 87 were killed in the attack. Authorities at the National Hospital in Galle and navy sources said 87 bodies were brought in by military rescuers who responded to an early-morning distress call from the IRIS Dena on Wednesday. Search and rescue operations for an estimated 60 people on board who remain unaccounted for would continue on Thursday, authorities said. The 32 rescued sailors were being treated for minor injuries and could be released from hospital on Thursday, authorities said. Two policemen guarded the entrance to ward No. 58 of the hospital as nurses milled about and doctors conducted morning rounds. The attack, which dramatically widens the scope of the war, happened hundreds of miles across the Indian Ocean from the Gulf, where U.S. and Israeli forces are striking Iran and Tehran is retaliating with missile and drone attacks. "An American submarine sank an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters," U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said at the Pentagon. "Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo. Quiet death." A Pentagon video purporting to have captured the attack showed the warship being hit by a huge explosion, which blew apart the rear of the vessel, lifting it from the water, and causing it to begin sinking from the stern.

Iran launches missiles at Israel as attacks in Middle East commence for sixth day Iran launched missiles at Israel early Thursday as aerial attacks in the Middle East commenced for a sixth day after an American submarine sank an Iranian warship and Iran threatened the destruction of military and economic infrastructure across the region. Israel announced multiple incoming attacks, and air sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem shortly after the Israeli military said it had begun new strikes in Lebanon targeting the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Beirut's southern suburbs. The fighting continued after the US and Israel intensified their bombardment of Iran on Wednesday. The tempo of the strikes on Iran was so intense that state television announced the mourning ceremony for Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the start of the conflict, would be postponed. Millions attended the funeral of his predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989. The US and Israel launched the war Saturday, targeting Iran's leadership, missile arsenal and nuclear program while suggesting that toppling the government is a goal. But the exact aims and timelines have repeatedly shifted, signalling an open-ended conflict. President Donald Trump praised the US military Wednesday for "doing very well on the war front, to put it mildly." Fellow Republicans in the US Senate stood with Trump on Iran as they voted down a resolution seeking to halt the war. Iran fired on Bahrain, Kuwait and Israel as the conflict spiralled. Turkiye said NATO defences intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran before it entered Turkiye's airspace. The war has killed more than 1,000 people in Iran, more than 70 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel, according to officials in those countries. It has disrupted the supply of the world's oil and gas, snarled international shipping and stranded hundreds of thousands of travellers in the Middle East.

Threats expanding across the Middle East Neighbouring countries braced for potential dangers Thursday, a day after Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened "the complete destruction of the region's military and economic infrastructure." Qatar's Interior Ministry said authorities were evacuating residents near the US Embassy in Doha as a temporary precaution, without providing further details. Fighter jets could be heard overhead Thursday morning in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai. And a new attack off the coast of Kuwait appeared to expand the area where commercial shipping was in danger. An explosion rocked the area early Thursday, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre run by the British military. It said a tanker apparently came under attack, but the agency did not offer a cause. Iran in the past has attacked ships by attaching limpet mines to them. Prior attacks since fighting began Saturday have happened in the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which about a fifth of the world's oil is shipped. Oil prices have soared as Iranian attacks have disrupted traffic through the strait, and global stock markets have been hammered over worries that the spike in oil prices may grind down the world economy.

Buildings of Iranian military and security forces targeted US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said a torpedo from an American submarine sank an Iranian warship Tuesday night in the Indian Ocean. Sri Lankan authorities said 32 people were rescued from the ship, while the country's navy said it recovered 87 bodies. Israel said it hit buildings associated with Iran's Basij, the all-volunteer force of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard whose bloody crackdown on protesters in January left thousands dead. The Israeli military hit buildings associated with Iran's internal security command. Israel and the US have said they want to see Iranians overthrow the country's theocracy, and strikes against Iran's internal security forces may be aimed at hastening that. However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said his country's forces have decentralised leadership, with units acting largely on their own, which could blunt the effect of attacks on top command and control hubs.

Shifting timelines for US operations During his Pentagon briefing, Hegseth did not give a definitive timeline for US operations. "You can say four weeks, but it could be six. It could be eight. It could be three," he said. "Ultimately, we set the pace and the tempo. The enemy is off balance, and we're going to keep them off balance." Adm. Brad Cooper, the top US military commander in the Middle East, said American forces have damaged Iran's air defences and taken out ballistic missiles, launchers and drones. US and Israeli military officials say launches from Iran have declined as the war has progressed. Israel's Homefront Command announced it was easing restrictions that closed workplaces nationwide. It said workplaces could reopen Thursday if there's a shelter nearby. Schools would remain closed. Still, explosions sounded early Thursday in Israel, which said its defensive systems were moving to intercept Iranian missiles. At least 1,045 people have been killed in Iran, the country's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs said Wednesday. Eleven people have died in Israel. Six US troops have been killed. The death toll has exceeded 70 in Lebanon, where the health ministry and the state news agency on Wednesday and Thursday reported separate strikes that hit two vehicles travelling different highways, killing six people total.

Israel says its offensive had been planned for midyear Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the offensive against Iran was originally planned for mid-2026, but "the need arose to bring everything forward to February." He listed events inside Iran, Trump's positions and the possibility of "creating a combined operation" as reasons. The protests in Iran put unprecedented pressure on its leadership. Trump threatened military action in response to the crackdown before shifting his attention to Iran's disputed nuclear program. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that the US launched its operation partly out of concern Iran might strike American personnel and assets in the region first. A phone call between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before the airstrikes began was also "important with respect to the timeline," she said.