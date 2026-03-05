Arvid Lindblad looks ‘forward to bringing a bit of India back to the F1 grid’

For Arvid Lindblad, the long-anticipated arrival to Formula One has not brought the weight many often come to expect. If anything, the 18-year-old sounds almost disarmingly calm.

“I’ve been working my whole life to get to Formula One,” Lindblad told The Telegraph Online. “The fact that I’m the only rookie is not really something I pay much attention to.”

He smiled, then continued: “Thinking about that wouldn’t make me go any faster or slower.”

It is a telling response from the youngest new face on the grid this season. Where hype often breeds anxiety, Lindblad prefers reduction. Focus on the driving. Ignore the noise. Let the results follow.

India on Formula One grid

Part of Lindblad’s growing visibility stems from his Indian heritage, a connection he embraces without overstating.

His grandparents emigrated from Punjab to the United Kingdom decades ago, but Indian traditions remained present in his upbringing: the food, the festivals and the quiet cultural markers that shape childhood memory.

Arvid Lindblad inspects the RB8 before his performance at the Moto Jam.

“I’m very proud of my roots,” he said.

Returning to India for the Red Bull Moto Jam in Delhi this month and driving the RB8 in front of thousands of Indians carried emotional weight beyond the spectacle. The visit, he said, helped him reconnect with a side of his identity that had always been present in the background.

With millions of Indian fans now watching his rookie season, Lindblad appeared aware of the symbolic dimension, but chose to keep his focus narrow.

“I’m looking forward to bringing a bit of India back to the F1 grid,” he said.

A debut built on belief

Unlike many rookies who describe a gradual realisation of belonging, Lindblad’s conviction appears to have arrived early, almost stubbornly so.

From the age of 5, he said, Formula One was not a distant ambition but a fixed destination. There were milestones that made the dream feel more tangible, like joining the Red Bull Junior Program at 13 and a confidence-building Formula 3 campaign against older drivers, but the underlying belief stood steadfast.

“I always believed I could be in Formula One,” he said. “That was always what I was working towards.”

It is this clarity that shapes his expectations for the season ahead. There are no public targets, no bold predictions. For now, Lindblad is learning the car, absorbing data, and understanding the team.

“We’ll see after the first few races,” he said.

A car that demands more from the mind

The step up to the modern Formula One machine is often described in terms of speed or G-force. Lindblad sees it differently. For him, the real escalation is cognitive.

The new-generation car, he explained, brings slightly less downforce but far more complexity under the surface. The biggest adjustment for him is not physical but mental.

“Just mental capacity,” he said. “Being able to manage many things from within the car is a big difference.”

The new power unit has been particularly revealing. Unlike the junior categories, where engine behaviour remains relatively fixed, Formula One offers drivers meaningful influence over deployment and energy usage.

Lindblad is already searching for the margins.

“You try to manipulate the system almost,” he said, “to get more power.” It is the language of a driver already thinking like an engineer.

Learning from the benchmark

Inside the Red Bull ecosystem, one reference point inevitably looms large: Max Verstappen.

Lindblad spoke about the world champion with a mix of admiration and analytical curiosity. What has struck him most is not just Verstappen’s pace but his willingness to engage.

Arvid Lindblad gears up to drive the RB8.

“Whenever I’ve wanted advice, he’s been very willing to help,” Lindblad said. More impressively, he added, the Dutchman has remained grounded despite sustained success.

There are lessons to absorb, but Lindblad is careful not to frame himself as an imitator. The emphasis remains on building his own identity within the sport.

Processing failure at speed

If Lindblad’s demeanour suggests composure, it is not born of indifference. When things go wrong, like clocking a poor qualifying lap or a strategic misfire, his instinct is immediate analysis.

First comes a brief emotional reset. Then the dissection begins.

“If something’s gone wrong, I want to understand why,” he said. Acceptance without explanation, in his view, offers no protection against repetition.

The long drive ahead

At 18, Lindblad arrives in Formula One unusually early even by modern standards. Rapid ascent can often bring isolation, long travel schedules, high-stakes decisions, and limited time to be a teenager.

He acknowledges the reality but does not dramatise it. A strong personal circle, supportive parents and structured guidance from the Red Bull programme have, he said, kept the process grounded.

For now, the approach remains simple: keep learning, keep refining, keep driving.

The noise around him will grow louder as the season unfolds. Expectations will follow. Pressure inevitably will too.

But if Lindblad feels any of it yet, he is doing an excellent job of hiding the evidence.