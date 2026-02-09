Steven Spielberg’s ‘Disclosure Day’ Super Bowl promo hints at the existence of aliens

Steven Spielberg is set to return to the big screen this summer with his new film Disclosure Day, a new promo of which was unveiled during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The film stars Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor in lead roles, alongside Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo.

Plot details have largely been kept under wraps, but the new clip suggests that Disclosure Day revisits the long-running debate around extraterrestrial life and humanity’s proximity to discovering its existence.

The video opens with a news anchor reporting on a “threat to publicly release government material, long shrouded in secrecy.” O’Connor’s character is on a mission to disclose the material, which is implied to be proof of alien life.

In one scene, he shows something unseen to a group of people, prompting the question, “Are they people?”. “No,” he responds.

The promo also features several high-intensity moments, including a sequence in which a moving car collides with and is dragged by a goods train. Another scene shows what appears to be a spaceship emerging through thick clouds.

The official description of the film on YouTube reads, “If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you?” It adds, “This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.”

Disclosure Day is set to hit theatres on June 12.