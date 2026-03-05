‘Made in Korea’ trailer: Priyanka Mohan’s small-town girl embarks on a journey to Seoul

Actress Priyanka Mohan plays Shenba, a small-town woman from Tamil Nadu, who embarks on a dream trip to Korea in the trailer of Made in Korea, dropped by Netflix on Wednesday.

The two-minute-25-second-long trailer introduces us to Shenbagam, fondly called Shenba, whose childhood fascination with Korean culture inspires her to experience it. When she unexpectedly steps into the unfamiliar streets of Seoul, reality proves to be far more challenging than what she imagined, setting her on a path of resilience, self-discovery, and new connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Featuring Mohan in the lead role, the upcoming film also stars South Korean actors Park Hye Jin and No Ho Jin. Written and directed by Ra Karthik, the film is produced by Rise East Entertainment.

The upcoming cross-cultural film marks Mohan’s OTT debut.

Mohan, known for her roles in They Call Him OG, said she felt an instant connection to her character in the film.

“Shenba’s dream of Korea comes from a place of wonder and curiosity. Being part of this Netflix film makes the journey even more special,” Mohan said in a statement.

Previously, director Karthik said he was drawn to the cultural and historical links between Korean and Tamil heritage.

“I am quite fascinated with the deep cultural connections and historical similarities between Korean and Tamil heritage. This curiosity inspired me to tell a story that felt personal and full of hope,” the filmmaker, known for 2022’s Nitham Oru Vaanam, said in a statement.

“Made In Korea is a slice-of-life film crafted with warmth, celebrating this unique cultural bond, and I’m thankful to Netflix for championing stories that transcend languages and bring global cultures closer together,” Karthik added.

Monika Shergill, vice president of Content at Netflix India, called the film “intimate, endearing and globally resonant”.

Made in Korea is slated to premiere on Netflix on March 12.