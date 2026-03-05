Kolkata-Dubai flight services partially resume after four-day suspension

Flight services between Kolkata and Dubai resumed partially early Thursday after a four-day halt triggered by the escalating conflict in the Middle East, airport officials said.

A flydubai aircraft from Dubai landed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at 2:40 am with 130 passengers on board, marking the first arrival from the Middle East after operations were suspended for more than 113 hours.

The Boeing 737 Max aircraft had originally been scheduled to arrive at 12:25 am, officials said.

After a brief turnaround, the same aircraft departed for Dubai at 3:59 am carrying 55 passengers.

The last flight to leave Kolkata for the Middle East before the suspension was an Emirates service to Dubai on February 28, according to airport officials.

International flights between Kolkata and key West Asian hubs including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi were disrupted after airlines temporarily suspended services due to rising tensions and airspace restrictions in parts of the region amid the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Officials said there is still no clear timeline for the full restoration of all Middle East routes from Kolkata.