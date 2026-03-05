MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 05 March 2026

US Republicans back Trump on Iran strikes, block bid to rein in war powers

As voting continued, the tally in the 100-member Senate was 52 to 47 not to advance the resolution, largely along party lines, with almost every Republican voting against the procedural motion and almost every Democrat supporting it

Reuters Published 05.03.26, 09:58 AM
A U.S. Marines F-35C Lightning II is chained down on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in support of the Operation Epic Fury attack on Iran from an undisclosed location March 3, 2026.

A U.S. Marines F-35C Lightning II is chained down on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in support of the Operation Epic Fury attack on Iran from an undisclosed location March 3, 2026. Reuters

U.S. Senate Republicans backed President Donald Trump's military campaign against Iran on Wednesday, voting to block a bipartisan resolution aiming to stop the air war and require that any hostilities against Iran be authorized by Congress.

As voting continued, the tally in the 100-member Senate was 52 to 47 not to advance the resolution, largely along party lines, with almost every Republican voting against the procedural motion and almost every Democrat supporting it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest effort by Democrats and a few Republicans to rein in President Donald Trump's repeated foreign troop deployments, sponsors described the war powers resolution as a bid to take back Congress' responsibility to declare war, as spelled out in the U.S. Constitution.

Opponents rejected this, insisting that Trump's action was legal and within his right as commander in chief to protect the United States by ordering limited strikes.

"This is not a forever war, indeed not even close to it. This is going to end very quickly," Republican Senator Jim Risch of Idaho, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a speech against the resolution.

The measure had not been expected to succeed. Trump's fellow Republicans hold slim majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives, and have blocked previous resolutions seeking to curb his war powers.

RELATED TOPICS

Iran-Israel Conflict
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

War in your kitchen: US-Israel offensive on Iran stokes fears of cooking fuel shortages in India

Government officials say existing LPG stocks can last roughly 30 days. That cushion narrows quickly if cargoes scheduled for March are delayed
Arvid Lindblad seen at Red Bull Moto Jam in New Delhi.
Quote left Quote right

Very proud of my roots, looking forward to bringing a bit of India back to F1 grid

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT