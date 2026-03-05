Nitish Kumar says he will file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls, buzz over next Bihar CM

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar announces he will file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls, ending his tenure as Bihar's longest-serving CM.

The Telegraph Online had earlier reported that Nitish may move to Rajya Sabha.

He has confirmed that he would be resigning as chief minister and moving to the Rajya Sabha.

In a post on X that Nitish said that he long harboured a wish to become a member of both Houses of Parliament and both Houses of the state legislature. He has already been a Lok Sabha MP, an MLA, and an MLC, and a Rajya Sabha stint would complete the quartet.

"For the past two decades, you have trusted and supported me, and I have served you with full dedication. It is your trust and support due to which Bihar is setting new standards in development," he wrote. "Since the beginning of my parliamentary career, I had a desire in my heart to become a member of both Houses of state legislature, as well as both Houses of Parliament. That's why I want to become a Rajya Sabha MP in the upcoming election," Nitish wrote on X.

"I assure you that my relationship with you will continue and I will keep working for a developed Bihar. The new government will enjoy my full support and guidance."

With Nitish stepping down after leading the ruling NDA to a landslide victory in the 2025 assembly elections, a BJP leader is expected to take over the top post.

If that happens, Bihar will get its first BJP chief minister -- the only Hindi heartland state where the party has not held the office so far.

Five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar will go to the polls on March 16, and March 5 is the last day for filing nominations.

Kumar's election to the Upper House of Parliament is all but certain, as per the tally in the state legislature.

After a meeting with Nitish, JDU MLC Sanjay Gandhi said: "We will support whatever decision Nitish Kumar ji will take... We will be with him even if he decides to go to the Rajya Sabha."

Sources said Nitish’s son, Nishant Kumar, who was earlier believed to be headed for the Rajya Sabha as part of his political debut, may instead be accommodated as Bihar’s deputy chief minister if the transition materialises.