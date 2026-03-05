Watch: Tiger Shroff dances to Jungkook’s ‘Standing Next to You’

Actor Tiger Shroff recently danced to BTS member Jungkook’s 2023 song Standing Next to You, surprising fans with his high-energy moves and precision.

Videos of the dance are currently doing the rounds on social media. The clips show Shroff flaunting his dynamic moves with ease. He sports a light blue hoodie paired with navy blue baggy pants for a casual look.

Fans couldn’t keep their calm in the comments section. “He's my favourite honestly. Besides him, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh always said they're BTS fans. Shraddha Kapoor is both a Coldplay and BTS fan. I loved them 4 normally but finding out they love the same people, my respect for them extended 10x,” one of them wrote on X.

The funk-pop track Standing Next to You is from Jungkook’s debut solo album Golden, released on November 3, 2023.

This is not the first time Shroff has danced to a song by BTS members. A few years back, he performed a dance rendition of the 2020 track Dynamite by the K-pop band.

BTS is set to make a comeback this year with their fifth album Arirang, slated to release on March 20. The upcoming album marks BTS’s comeback as a group since the 2022 anthology album Proof. The new album, named after Korea’s most popular folk song, will include 14 tracks.

A day after the album’s release on March 20, BTS is set to perform at a special concert at Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square, which will be livestreamed globally on Netflix.

On Tuesday, the band shared the list of songs in the upcoming 14-track album on Instagram.

The tracks include titles like Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, 2.0, No. 29, and the lead single SWIM. Other songs include Merry Go Round, NORMAL, Like Animals, they don’t know ’bout us, One More Night, Please, and Into the Sun.

The album’s title is a reference to Arirang, a centuries-old Korean folk song with thousands of variations that is often regarded as Korea’s unofficial national anthem. Recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage by both South and North Korea, Arirang draws on the Korean concept of han, a layered emotion of sorrow, longing, collective grief, resilience, and hope.

Through its themes of separation, loss, perseverance, and love for the nation, the song represents a cultural touchstone for Koreans across generations.