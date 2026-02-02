Bad Bunny breaks down after winning Album of the Year at Grammys 2026; full list of winners inside

Bad Bunny took home the trophy for Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards, held on Monday (IST) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Puerto Rican singer also won Best Latin Urban Album. However, Kendrick Lamar led the tally for most wins with five trophies.

Kendrick Lamar has become the most-awarded hip-hop artist in Grammy history, surpassing Jay-Z. Lamar has won 26 Grammys so far, one more than Jay-Z's 25. Comedian Trevor Noah returned as host, while the presenter lineup featured artists such as Harry Styles, Charli XCX and Chappell Roan, along with Jeff Goldblum, Teyana Taylor, Nikki Glaser and Marcello Hernandez.

Rosé and Bruno Mars kicked off the Grammys with a charged performance of their pop hit APT. Sabrina Carpenter followed with Manchild, while Justin Bieber shifted the mood, delivering a restrained rendition of Yukon from his comeback album Swag.

All eight nominees for best new artist came together for a high-energy medley that spilled beyond the main stage, winding through the arena’s back corridors and even the loading dock.

Recording Academy members voted this year in nearly 100 categories. Kendrick Lamar topped the list of 2026 nominees, earning nominations in nine categories.

Here's the full winners list:

Album of the Year: Debi Tirar Mas Fotos - Bad Bunny

Record of the Year: luther - Kendrick Lamar, SZA

Best Latin Urban Album: Debi Tirar Mas Fotos - Bad Bunny

Best Pop Solo Performance: Messy - Lola Young

Song of the Year: Wildflower - Billie Eilish

Best New Artist: Olivia Dean

Best Pop Vocal Album: Mayhem - Lady Gaga

Best Rap Album: GNX - Kendrick Lamar

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Golden from KPop Demon Hunters

Best Album Cover: Chromakopia

Songwriter Of The Year: Amy Allen

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Sinners- various artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Sinners - Ludwig Goransson

Best Dance/Electronic Album: EUSEXUA - FKA twigs

Best R&B Album: Mutt - Leon Thomas

Best Rock Album: Never Enough - Turnstile

Best Latin Pop Album: Cancionera- Natalia Lafourcade

Best Musica Mexicana Album: Palabra De To's (Seca) - Carin Leon

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: A Matter of Time- Laufey

Best Gospel Album: Heart of Mine- Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Coritos Vol. 1 Israel & New Breed

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Portrait- Samara Joy

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Southern Nights- Sullivan Fortner featuring Peter Washington and Marcus Gilmore

Best African Music Performance: Push 2 Start - Tyla

Best Reggae Album: BLXXD & FYAH - Keznamdi

Best Music Video: Anxiety - Doechii

Best Music Film: Music by John Williams

Best Alternative Music Album: Songs of a Lost World - The Cure

Best Comedy Album: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze - Nate Bargatze.

Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording: Meditations: The Reflections of his Holiness The Dalai Lama - Dalai Lama

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: Words for Days Vol. 1 - Mad Skillz.