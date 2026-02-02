Bad Bunny breaks down after winning Album of the Year at Grammys 2026; full list of winners inside

Bad Bunny took home the trophy for Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards, held on Monday (IST) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Puerto Rican singer also won Best Latin Urban Album. However, Kendrick Lamar led the tally for most wins with five trophies.
Kendrick Lamar has become the most-awarded hip-hop artist in Grammy history, surpassing Jay-Z. Lamar has won 26 Grammys so far, one more than Jay-Z's 25. Comedian Trevor Noah returned as host, while the presenter lineup featured artists such as Harry Styles, Charli XCX and Chappell Roan, along with Jeff Goldblum, Teyana Taylor, Nikki Glaser and Marcello Hernandez.
Rosé and Bruno Mars kicked off the Grammys with a charged performance of their pop hit APT. Sabrina Carpenter followed with Manchild, while Justin Bieber shifted the mood, delivering a restrained rendition of Yukon from his comeback album Swag.
All eight nominees for best new artist came together for a high-energy medley that spilled beyond the main stage, winding through the arena’s back corridors and even the loading dock.
Recording Academy members voted this year in nearly 100 categories. Kendrick Lamar topped the list of 2026 nominees, earning nominations in nine categories.
Here's the full winners list:
Album of the Year: Debi Tirar Mas Fotos - Bad Bunny
Record of the Year: luther - Kendrick Lamar, SZA
Best Latin Urban Album: Debi Tirar Mas Fotos - Bad Bunny
Best Pop Solo Performance: Messy - Lola Young
Song of the Year: Wildflower - Billie Eilish
Best New Artist: Olivia Dean
Best Pop Vocal Album: Mayhem - Lady Gaga
Best Rap Album: GNX - Kendrick Lamar
Best Song Written for Visual Media: Golden from KPop Demon Hunters
Best Album Cover: Chromakopia
Songwriter Of The Year: Amy Allen
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Sinners- various artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Sinners - Ludwig Goransson
Best Dance/Electronic Album: EUSEXUA - FKA twigs
Best R&B Album: Mutt - Leon Thomas
Best Rock Album: Never Enough - Turnstile
Best Latin Pop Album: Cancionera- Natalia Lafourcade
Best Musica Mexicana Album: Palabra De To's (Seca) - Carin Leon
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: A Matter of Time- Laufey
Best Gospel Album: Heart of Mine- Darrel Walls, PJ Morton
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Coritos Vol. 1 Israel & New Breed
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Portrait- Samara Joy
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Southern Nights- Sullivan Fortner featuring Peter Washington and Marcus Gilmore
Best African Music Performance: Push 2 Start - Tyla
Best Reggae Album: BLXXD & FYAH - Keznamdi
Best Music Video: Anxiety - Doechii
Best Music Film: Music by John Williams
Best Alternative Music Album: Songs of a Lost World - The Cure
Best Comedy Album: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze - Nate Bargatze.
Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording: Meditations: The Reflections of his Holiness The Dalai Lama - Dalai Lama
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: Words for Days Vol. 1 - Mad Skillz.