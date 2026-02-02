‘We’re not aliens’: Bad Bunny calls out ICE in Grammy acceptance speech

Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny used his acceptance speech at the 2026 Grammy Awards to slam the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), calling for compassion and unity amid growing tensions around immigration.

Accepting the award for best música urbana album for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, the artist declared “ICE out” and said “we’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens”.

In his speech, Bad Bunny said: “We are humans and we are Americans. Also, I will say to people, I know it’s tough to know not to hate on these days and I was thinking sometimes, we get contaminados. The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love”.

“So please, we need to be different if we fight we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them. We love our people. We love our family, and that’s the way to do it. With love. Don’t forget that please. Thank you,” the singer added.

The Grammy-winning artist has repeatedly criticised US immigration policies. In September 2025, Bad Bunny said he had excluded the United States from his forthcoming world tour, citing fears that, as a prominent Latino musician, his fans could be subjected to immigration raids.

In an interview with i-D magazine, he was asked whether he was skipping the U.S. “out of concern about the [mass deportations of] Latinos”.

In late September, the NFL announced that Bad Bunny would perform at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. Five days later, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem criticised the league for the decision. However, the NFL has stood by its choice to book Bad Bunny for the February 8 Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California.

With the Super Bowl less than a week away, anti-ICE posters inspired by Bad Bunny’s visual branding have reportedly appeared across San Francisco. The posters feature the Puerto Rican conch toad, Sapo Concho, a symbol the musician has used in his music visuals and included in his Super Bowl merchandise collaboration with the NFL, San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The posters show an illustration of the toad wearing a blue button-up shirt with the letters ‘DTMF’ referencing Bad Bunny’s 2025 album Debí Tirar Más Fotos. The figure is depicted holding up three fingers and wearing a whistle around its neck, with the word ‘F—’ above and ‘ICE’ below.