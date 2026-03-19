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regular-article-logo Thursday, 19 March 2026

‘Mindblowing’: Preity Zinta, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday heap praise on ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’

The Aditya Dhar directorial also stars R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.03.26, 05:48 PM
A poster of ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’

A poster of ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Instagram

Actors Preity Zinta, Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun were among the celebrities who heaped praise on Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, shortly after its March 19 release.

“Direction, Acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is mindblowing,” wrote Preity, lauding the film’s cast and Dhar’s “immersive” storytelling.

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“The first thing mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to see it again in the Theater with her friends & I feel exactly the same,” the actress added.

Pushpa star Allu Arjun described Dhurandhar 2 as a “film that will make every Indian proud”. “@AdityaDharFilms garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country . Show Rocker,” he added, praising Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan and the other actors for their “fine performances”.

“Immense love and respect to the entire cast and crew,” said Vijay Deverakonda. He noted that the release of Dhurandhar 2 will mark the beginning of something “big” in Indian cinema.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also extolled the Ranveer Singh-starrer. “All who saw #Dhurandhar2 today told me that they just don’t LOVE #Dhurandhar2 , but they actually want to MARRY #Dhurandhar2,” he wrote on X.

While Kartik Aaryan commended Dhurandhar: The Revenge as an “unforgettable cinematic experience”, Ananya Panday said she was blown away by the sequel.

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Dhurandhar 2 sees Ranveer reprising his role as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi.

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Dhurandhar Dhurandhar 2 Ranveer Singh Aditya Dhar Sara Arjun R. Madhavan Arjun Rampal Preity Zinta Vijay Deverakonda Allu Arjun Ananya Panday Kartik Aaryan Ram Gopal Varma
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