BTS ‘Arirang’ guide: When and where to watch the album release, ‘Swim’ MV and live concert in India

Popular K-pop boy band BTS is set to make their long-awaited comeback with their fifth studio album Arirang, releasing on March 20 at 9.30am in India — nearly four years after their last group project.

This highly anticipated comeback marks their first full-group release since 2022, with physical albums available for pre-order in India via various online retailers, with shipping expected to begin on the album release date.

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Apart from the album release, the band is also set to drop their first music video for the song Swim, which will be available to stream on the band’s official YouTube channel.

Other tracks include titles like Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, 2.0, No. 29, Merry Go Round, NORMAL, Like Animals, they don’t know ’bout us, One More Night, Please, and Into the Sun.

The album’s title is a reference to Arirang, a centuries-old Korean folk song with thousands of variations that is often regarded as Korea’s unofficial national anthem.

Also, to celebrate the release of the album and their comeback after military service, the band will perform live at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. The special event will be streamed live on Netflix on March 21 at 4.30pm IST.

The album’s title is a reference to Arirang, a centuries-old Korean folk song with thousands of variations that is often regarded as Korea’s unofficial national anthem.

Recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage by both South and North Korea, Arirang draws on the Korean concept of han, a layered emotion of sorrow, longing, collective grief, resilience, and hope.

Netflix on Tuesday also dropped a trailer for an upcoming documentary chronicling their long-awaited return with their fifth studio album. The documentary is set to release on March 27.