Trevor Noah takes a dig at Nicki Minaj at the Grammys: ‘She’s still at the White House with Donald Trump’

Comedian Trevor Noah opened the 68th Annual Grammy Awards with a monologue that included a pointed joke about rapper Nicki Minaj and her recent MAGA turn.

Although Noah has largely avoided political commentary during his previous stints as Grammy host, he took a dig at Minaj’s absence from the ceremony while alluding to her visible support for former US President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

“Nicki Minaj is not here,” Noah said. “She’s still at the White House with Donald Trump, discussing very important issues. ‘Actually Nicki, I have the biggest ass! Everybody’s saying it. I know they say it’s you, but it’s me. WAP, WAP, WAP. Look at it, baby.'”

Minaj’s recent public endorsement of Trump has triggered a debate among sections of her fanbase.

Noah, hosting the awards for the sixth time, also took a jibe at the political climate in the US, joking that the country’s drinking game was now “every time we turn on the news, we drink.”

Pointing at the celebrity-filled audience at the Crypto.com Arena, he remarked, “So many stars in this room, I feel like I’m at Jeff Bezos wedding — but with way more Black people.”

Referencing Lauryn Hill’s return to the Grammy stage after more than two decades, Noah said, “The last time Lauryn Hill performed at the Grammys was in 1999 — back in 1999 the president had a sex scandal, people thought computers were going to destroy the world, and Diddy was arrested.” He added, “Boy how times have changed!”

Turning to Justin Bieber, who is scheduled to perform at the ceremony, Noah said, “Over the last few years, this young man has done so many amazing things … My personal favourite thing that Justin Bieber has done over the past year is he told Apple to move the dictation button on the keyboard — hero. Justin, now I just need you to tell them to make a new feature where when you search on your phone, it finds things.”

Noah also termed Doechii’s hit song Anxiety the “new national anthem” and praised Olivia Dean for challenging ticket resellers to protect fans.

The awards ceremony is being held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with nine, including record of the year, song of the year and album of the year.

This edition is set to be Noah’s final time as Grammy host, a decision confirmed in January by executive producer Ben Winston of Fulwell Entertainment.