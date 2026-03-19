National Commission for Women summons Badshah over ‘obscenity’ in ‘Tateeree’ song

The National Commission for Women on Thursday summoned singer Badshah and others for the showcase of obscenity and vulgarity in his Haryanvi song Tateeree, as per reports.

“The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song 'Tattiri / Tatihari',” the NCW said in a statement, as per PTI.

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Directors Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu, and producer Hiten have also been summoned by the commission to appear before a bench on March 25.

The commission has asked them to bring their relevant documents.

“Failure to appear may invite appropriate action as per law,” they added.

Badshah found himself in the middle of a controversy following the release of the song.

Netizens have been slamming him for the “obscene lyrics” and “inappropriate visuals”, which also led to a police complaint against him.

The Haryana State Commission for Women on Friday issued orders to arrest Badshah. This came after he failed to appear before the bench within the deadline.

Badshah recently shared a video on Instagram, apologising to fans if he has hurt any sentiments with his latest song.