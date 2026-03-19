‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ memes blow up Internet, displace IPL, LPG crisis, Iran war

Even before Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit theatres on Thursday, the internet was flooded with memes mocking the sequel’s staggeringly long runtime, predictable plot and perceived political bias. After the first few shows, the meme fest only intensified, with many taking digs at the actioner for failing to live up to the hype that preceded it.

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan and Sara Arjun, runs for a whopping 3 hours and 55 minutes — and that’s not even counting the interval. Social media users were quick to mock the seemingly endless runtime that feels like sitting through half a workday.

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An X user shared a meme inspired by the iconic NBC sitcom The Office.

The film is packed with gore, violence and propaganda, but offers little in the way of surprises despite Dhar insisting on X until Wednesday that the sequel would outdo the original in terms of unpredictability. Instead, the film only turns out to be disappointing — a sentiment that content creator Dev Duseja captures perfectly in his latest video.

Hilariously relatable, right? Here’s another meme on the seemingly endless runtime that might just put you to sleep.

Several social media users also mocked the excitement surrounding the sequel. After all, it’s hard to ignore that Dhurandhar 2 had shattered records even before its release, selling over 10 lakh tickets domestically and collecting more than Rs 100 crore worldwide through pre-sales.

With Dhurandhar 2 hitting theatres on Thursday, a considerable section of the public seems to have momentarily forgotten about everything else — from the West Asian conflict and the LPG crunch to the upcoming IPL. It’s Hamza fever everywhere!

Even the upcoming state assembly elections seem to have taken a backseat.

Finally, there are memes poking fun at Aditya Dhar’s “peak detailing”. After all, can a film be any more “accurate” — politically, culturally, historically? Yes, yes… IYKYK.

After watching the film, if you found yourself wondering whether ‘desh prem’ and logic are inversely proportional, you’re not alone.

Wait, it seems we have a celebrity partner in our disappointment. Pushpa star Allu Arjun described Dhurandhar 2 as a “brilliant” film with many “clap-trapping” moments. Confused? Google ‘clap-trap’. Thank us later.

Also, does Hamza have a worthy competitor?