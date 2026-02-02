Steven Spielberg wins his first ever Grammy award, joins EGOT club

Steven Spielberg has won his first Grammy Award, becoming just the 22nd artist in history to achieve EGOT status — having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

The 79-year-old filmmaker won the Grammy for best music film for Music for John Williams, a documentary he produced. Directed by Laurent Bouzereau, the film chronicles the seven-decade career of legendary composer John Williams, whose work has defined the soundscape of modern cinema.

The Grammy adds to Spielberg’s extensive list of honours, which includes three Academy Awards, 12 Emmy Awards and a Tony Award for producing the Broadway musical A Strange Loop.

Spielberg and Williams began their long-running creative partnership in 1974 with The Sugarland Express, Spielberg’s feature film debut. Since then, Williams has scored all but five of Spielberg’s films.

Reacting to the win on Sunday, Spielberg said the Grammy “means the world to me”.

“This acknowledgment is obviously deeply meaningful to me because it validates what I have known for over 50 years: John Williams influence on culture and music is immeasurable and his artistry and legacy is unrivaled. I am proud to be associated with Laurent’s beautiful film,” he said in a statement.

Achieving EGOT status — often described as the “grand slam” of show business — places Spielberg in a rare group that includes Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Elton John and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Only 22 individuals have earned EGOT recognition through competitive awards. Six others, including James Earl Jones and Liza Minnelli, have achieved the status through honorary awards recognising lifetime achievement, such as the Grammy Legend Award.