BJP list skips Panihati amid ticket buzz for RG Kar victim's mother

Thursday was abuzz with speculation that the mother of the young medico raped and murdered inside the premises of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024 could contest the upcoming Assembly elections from Panihati.

The BJP’s second list of candidates, released in New Delhi in the evening, left Panihati out of the 111 constituencies where the party has fielded candidates.

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“I had received an offer from the BJP long back, but I was not mentally ready then. Yesterday, I decided to accept it and contest because I want to end the rule of the home minister,” she said, referring to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the home portfolio.

“I am entering politics to ensure justice for my daughter and to remove this government from power.”

Mamata Banerjee, who is seeking re-election from Bhowanipore, faces leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP.

Mamata holds the home (police) portfolio, responsible for maintaining law and order in the state, and also serves as the state’s health minister.

The rape and murder of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee at the state-run teaching hospital on the intervening night of August 8 and 9, two years ago, had triggered an unprecedented wave of anger against the Mamata government.

Women in cities, towns, and villages held night-long vigils on the streets demanding justice, pushing the ruling Trinamool Congress on the backfoot for a period.

The victim’s mother on Thursday alleged that Left parties had attempted to reap political mileage from the incident.

She claimed that some Left workers had tried to stop the convoy carrying her daughter’s body for cremation and accused them of tacitly helping the Trinamool Congress remain in power in Bengal.

Among the candidates announced on Thursday, an actor and former Rajya Sabha MP will contest from Sonarpur South.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu's younger brother Dibyendu will contest from East Midnapore's Egra.

Hiranmay Chatterjee, the outgoing MLA from Kharagpur Sadar and also an actor, has been fielded from Shyampur in Howrah after making way for former state president Dilip Ghosh.

Former IPS officer Rajesh Kumar has been nominated from Jagatdal in North 24 Parganas.

Former Trinamool MLA Tapas Roy, who switched to the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, has been nominated from Maniktala.

Advocate Priyanka Tibrewal, who had contested against Mamata Banerjee in the 2021 Bhowanipore bypoll, will contest from Entally.

Actor Papiya Adhikary has been fielded from Tollygunge against state minister Aroop Biswas.

BJP spokesperson Shatarupa will contest against Trinamool veteran Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in Ballygunge, while another spokesperson, Tarunjyoti Tiwary, has been fielded from Rajarhat-Gopalpur.

Assembly elections in Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29.