‘The one in love always wins’: Ethan Hawke’s candid advice on unrequited love at Oscars steals hearts

Hollywood actor Ethan Hawke got candid about his take on unrequited love on the Oscars red carpet and shared his advice for those who feel at odds in their relationship — a moment that is winning hearts of fans on social media.

The 55-year-old actor, who was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Blue Moon, paused to chat with comedian-presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg on the red carpet.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Amelia asked Ethan if he had any advice for people who might be in love with someone who doesn't reciprocate their feelings, the actor’s words had the internet gushing.

“The one who’s in love always wins,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you get your heart broken; you’re living, and when you’re feeling, you’re alive.”

“You know, the sun doesn't care whether the grass appreciates its rays, right? It just keeps on shining. That’s you,” he added.

Amelia looked surprised by his words and jokingly said that she’s going to “get that tattooed” on her forehead.

Fans quickly began gushing about the comment on social media. “I need Ethan Hawke to know that I love him,” one of them wrote. “The older Ethan Hawke gets, the more I’m into him,” another commented. “Love him. I’m always left with something to reflect on. He’s a poet,” said another fan.

“I just love him. I love the zen-like advice and quote about the sun,” came another comment from a fan on Instagram.

Starring Ethan as legendary Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart, Blue Moon focuses on one booze-soaked night in 1943, following Hart as his partnership with Richard Rodgers (Andrew Scott) dissolves during the premiere of Oklahoma!. The cast also includes Margaret Qualley and Bobby Cannavale.