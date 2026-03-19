Alia Bhatt’s ‘Don’t Be Shy’, Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Storm’, ‘Call Me Bae’ S2 headline Prime Video India slate

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s home banner’s maiden thriller series Storm, which is set to drop on Prime Video, stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad in pivotal characters, it was announced on the streamer’s ‘It Starts ‘Here event on Thursday.

The upcoming show centres on the lives of five women who become embroiled in a deadly scam involving a sustainable housing project, drawing them into a web of deception and threats.

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Directed by Ajitpal Singh, the series also stars Suvinder Pal Vicky, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajit Kapur, Ashok Pathak, Gautam Rode, Priyanka Setia and Ranjan Raj.

Prime Video also announced another film, titled Mess, backed by Hrithik’s home banner HRX, which stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead role.

Inspired by a script by American writer Paul Soter, the forthcoming film depicts a group of robbers who invade the home of a man with OCD and end up battling for their lives throughout a single night. The film will be directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan.

Actress Alia Bhatt has teamed up with her sister Shaheen Bhatt to produce the upcoming romantic comedy film Don't Be Shy under their banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

The film, which is set to release this October, follows a 20-year-old girl, Shyamili 'Shy' Das, whose perfectly planned life takes an unexpected turn. However, further details about the cast are yet to be announced.

Konkona Sen Sharma is set to step into the director’s shoes for the second time with Prime Video’s Welcome to Khoya Mahal, which will feature Aditi Rao Hydari and Barun Sobti as siblings.

The story centres around former royals named Kanishk and Kanapriya, who struggle to manage a crumbling mansion-turned-hotel they were forced to inherit. The series also stars Aparna Sen, Dhruv Sehgal and Harish Khanna in key roles.

Ananya Panday is set to reprise her role as Bella Chowdhary, alias Bae, in the second season of Prime Video’s comedy series Call Me Bae, the streamer announced.

Alongside Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat and Muskkaan Jaferi, who are returning for the new season, actress Shruti Haasan is set to join the cast as Bae’s ‘nayi behen’.

“With her own news show finally on air, Bae is ready to rule! But fame comes with fallout. The drama in her personal life is even messier as Bae is caught between her returning ex-husband and her distractingly hot boss. And just when Bae thought her sisterhood was solid, a “Nayi Behen” enters, and the behencode starts to crack. Love is war. Work is a battlefield. And a new mystery is about to explode,” reads the official logline.

Dahaad Season 2 is confirmed with Sonakshi Sinha returning as Inspector Anjali Bhati, alongside Gulshan Devaiah. The upcoming crime thriller series, created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, focuses on a new, high-stakes investigation into a missing child.

The streamer also announced a new Telugu romantic film, tentatively titled as DQ 41, which stars Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas, the Ravi Nelakuditi film is a pan-India release featuring music by GV Prakash Kumar.

“He loved a girl with no past and gave her a future ....Now destiny returns to take her back, steeped in a forgotten life, buried memories and claims he cannot disprove, caught between destiny and love, she must decide what truly means,” reads the official logline.

The line-up this year also includes titles like Panchayat Season 5, Maatka King, Goodachari Season 2 and Karan Johar-hosted reality show The Traitors Season 2.

The streamer also announced the post-theatrical digital release of upcoming Bollywood films — Naagzila, Mirzapur: The Movie and Vvan.