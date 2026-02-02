Grammys 2026: Post Malone leads an all-star tribute to Ozzy Osbourne with Sharon Osbourne in audience

Post Malone led an all-star tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the 2026 Grammy Awards, performing during the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment alongside Andrew Watt, Slash, Duff McKagan and Chad Smith.

Malone delivered a rendition of War Pigs with Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. Osbourne’s widow Sharon Osbourne, along with their children Kelly and Jack, were present in the audience as Malone sang the Black Sabbath classic.

The anti-war song opens the band’s second studio album, Paranoid, released in 1970.

All of the musicians who appeared in the tribute had previously worked with Osbourne. Malone collaborated with the Black Sabbath frontman on Take What You Want and It’s a Raid. Watt served as executive producer on Osbourne’s final two albums, Ordinary Man (2020) and Patient Number 9 (2022).

Slash previously featured Osbourne on the 2010 track Crucify the Dead, while McKagan and Smith contributed performances to Osbourne’s later records.

Osbourne died in July 2025 at the age of 76 after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. Just weeks before his death, he made his final live appearance at what was billed as Black Sabbath’s last concert, a festival titled ‘Back to the Beginning’ held in the band’s hometown of Birmingham, England.

Before the Grammys, the MTV Video Music Awards also paid tribute to Osbourne in September. At that event, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler teamed up with British singer Yungblud for a three-song set featuring Crazy Train, the 1972 ballad Changes and Mama I’m Coming Home.

In October, Paramount Plus released the documentary No Escape From Now, which chronicles Osbourne’s health struggles over the final six years of his life. The film depicts the musician dealing with chronic pain following a fall in 2019 and the progression of his Parkinson’s disease.