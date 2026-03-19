Bowing before Lord Ram same as paying homage to Mother India, says President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday termed key milestones associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple as "golden moments" in the country's history, while asserting that bowing before Lord Ram and paying homage to Mother India are synonymous.

The president claimed that, with the blessings of Lord Shri Ram, India could become an "inclusive society and a developed nation by 2047 or even sooner." Opening her address with the chant "Jai Shri Ram," she stated, "The path of both devout followers and devotion is the same. Bowing before Lord Shri Ram and paying homage to Mother India are the same."

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The president said this during her visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, where she participated in special religious ceremonies and installed a 150-kg gold-plated metal plate known as the 'Shri Ram Yantra.'

"The bhoomi pujan at this sacred Ram Janmabhoomi, the Pran Pratishtha here, the opening of Ram Darbar for devotees, and the hoisting of the Dharma Dhwaj on the top of the temple -- all these are golden moments in our history," the president said.

She further noted that the same feeling that inspires devotion to Lord Ram also inspires patriotic sentiment. "The same heart that resonates with 'Namami Ramam Raghuvansh Natham' is the same heart from which our national song 'Vande Mataram' is sung," Murmu said.

Emphasising the need for inclusive growth, she remarked that India is making steady progress towards building a developed and equitable society.

"We are all moving forward in the direction of building an inclusive society and a developed nation. With the blessings of Lord Shri Ram, we will achieve these goals by the year 2047, or perhaps even sooner," she said, adding that the vision of such a society is reflected in the concept of Ram Rajya as described by Goswami Tulsidas.

The president referred to Ayodhya as "dearer than heaven" to Lord Ram and expressed her gratitude for being able to visit this holy land.

Recalling references from scriptures, she said, "Lord Shri Ram himself described this place of his birth as superior to heaven. In Ramcharitmanas, Lord Shri Ram tells Sita ji that although everyone has described Vaikunth, I find Avadhpuri dearer to me."

She emphasised the special place Ayodhya holds in the hearts of devotees: "This city of Ayodhya is most dear to all Ram devotees," she said.

Highlighting the cultural and constitutional significance of Lord Ram's legacy, Murmu said, "The very artistic line drawing of Lord Shri Ram's arrival in Ayodhya with Mata Sita and Lakshman ji after winning the Ram-Ravan war is adorned in the fundamental image of our constitution. This line drawing appears at the beginning of the very important Part 3 of the Fundamental Rights."

She expressed happiness over efforts to spread awareness about this depiction.

"I am happy to know that this painting is spreading awareness and knowledge, and connecting the public with constitutional ideals and sacred cultural symbols," she said.

The president extended her festive greetings, saying, "I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians and Ram devotees living in India and abroad for the New Year. On Ram Navami, at the end of Navratri, we all celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram. I extend my greetings to everyone on Ram Navami in advance."

Murmu said that she was "very happy" to learn that crores of devotees from India and abroad have already visited the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and received darshan, adding that Ayodhya Dham has emerged as a major centre of religious tourism.

Highlighting the spiritual significance of the temple complex, the president said it represents India's cultural resurgence. "This temple complex, linked to our Sanatan consciousness, will always remain revered as a sacred symbol of India's reawakening," she said, adding that the country's resurgence is taking place across economic, social, political, and cultural dimensions.

President Murmu also recalled that she had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the consecration ceremony, describing it as a historic moment for the nation. "On the soul-stirring occasion of the Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony), I wrote a letter to the prime minister. In that letter, I expressed the sentiment that 'it is the good fortune of us all that we are witnessing the dawn of a new era in the resurgence of our nation'," she said.

The president highlighted the ideals of Ram Rajya, stating that it represents the highest standards of economic prosperity and social harmony.

She noted that the ideal of Ram Rajya embodies the greatest benchmarks of economic success and societal unity. Lord Ram's interactions with figures like Shabari and Nishad Raj symbolise inclusiveness and respect for all sections of society, she said.

Murmu mentioned that over the past decade, more than 25 crore people have been lifted above the poverty line, with sustained efforts made to ensure they remain free from poverty.

The ideal of Ram Rajya represents the highest standards of economic prosperity and social harmony, reflected in episodes such as Lord Ram's heartfelt meeting with Mata Shabari, his affectionate bond with Nishad Raj, and the support he received from communities like the Kol, Bhil and Vanar during the war, the president said.

The president expressed encouragement in seeing that, alongside social inclusion and economic justice, large-scale national goals have been established and implemented for environmental protection and wildlife welfare.

"By following the ideals of Ram Rajya, we can build a nation grounded in morality and righteousness. The guiding maxim, 'Ramo Vigrahavan Dharma,' meaning Lord Ram is the embodiment of Dharma, reminds us that only by aligning our personal and collective lives with the broader principles of Dharma can we truly offer sincere devotion to him," she said.

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