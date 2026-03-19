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regular-article-logo Thursday, 19 March 2026

‘I’m not putting troops anywhere’: Trump U-turn on deployment plans amid Iran war

Trump spoke at the White House during an Oval Office meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

Reuters Published 19.03.26, 10:28 PM
Donald Trump speaks at White House on Iran war troop deployment

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi looks at her watch during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 19, 2026. Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested he was not looking at deploying more soldiers to the Middle East amid the Iran war.

"I'm not putting troops anywhere," Trump said, asked by a reporter whether he was planning to send more service members to the region. "If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you. But I'm not putting troops. We will do whatever is necessary to keep the price."

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Trump spoke at the White House during an Oval Office meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

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Reuters reported on Wednesday that the Trump administration is considering deploying thousands of U.S. troops to reinforce the Iran operation, citing a U.S. official ​and three people familiar with the matter.

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‘I’m not putting troops anywhere’: Trump U-turn on deployment plans amid Iran war

Trump spoke at the White House during an Oval Office meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi
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