Aneet Padda’s sister slams ‘Dhurandhar 2’ as ‘propaganda; both get called ‘anti-national’

Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda has found herself in the middle of a controversy after her sister, Reet Padda, heavily criticised Dhurandhar 2 on social media, calling the film a “propaganda” and questioning its message.

Screenshots of Reet’s comment on a post in response to an Instagram user have gone viral, leading to her turning her account private after immense trolling by fans of the movie.

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While explaining why the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar and the Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files are “propaganda”, Reet wrote, “For Dhurandar, it literally serves as a government-friendly narrative, using political speeches to justify, say, the minor hiccup of demonetisation. Call it propaganda? Yep. Deny it? Not a chance. But maybe your definition of propaganda is...different, who knows.”

About The Kashmir Files and Kerala Files, she added, “The films apparently enjoy a bit of creative math: ‘32,000 women converted to Islam!’ when real cases barely scrape a few hundred. But hey, that's how propaganda works, right? Take a sliver of truth, sprinkle in some absurdly inflated numbers, and suddenly you've got a full blown narrative against a community.”

She continued while clarifying herself to a person mentioning their Kashmiri Pandit background, “I never said the problems didn't exist, but these films clearly push a certain narrative and deviation is apparently optional. I'd love to hear about the ‘real’ ground reality from someone in the know...if only you weren't hiding behind a faceless, anonymous account.”

Addressing the same person, she asked, “Why haven't you shared a single personal experience that actually matters? Curiosity, dear friend, call it logical verification.”

She also took a dig at Priyanka Chopra for her recent Oscar moment when she smiled and nodded while Javier Barden, with whom she presented the Best International Feature Film award, made a statement about the Israel-Iran conflict and condemned war.

“Priyanka Chopra and her international platform. She's got a chance to oppose an illegal war next to someone taking a stand, and...she can't even clap,” Reet shared.

“If my sister gets that kind of opportunity, and Inshallah, sache patshah, jai shri ram, I pray she rises to the occasion,” she added, saying that if Aneet echoes the same, she will be “the first one to call it out”.

Further clarifying, she said, “I do not discriminate against anyone, ever, because I'm human. I am fully unafraid to take a stand, even if everyone else is yelling ‘no!’ at me. What I do discriminate against are political figures who drag religion into politics, especially when the same politicians orchestrated the 2002 genocide against Muslims. That is terrorism, that is a crime, and I will call it out. Would anyone let a film about that pass without scrutiny? Doubtful.”

In conclusion, she said, “So, yes, I don't discriminate against individuals. I do, however, discriminate against political dishonesty cloaked in religion. And yes, I'm unafraid to speak up, even if the majority doesn't like it.”

The screenshots of the comments have drawn heavy trolling on social media. Netizens are even calling out Aneet online, requesting filmmaker Aditya Dhar to not cast the actress in his future films. Social media users are even calling her “anti-national” and “anti-India”.

Aneet shot to fame with Mohit Suri’s 2025 film Saiyaara, in which she starred alongside Ahaan Pandey. The film marked both of their Bollywood debuts.