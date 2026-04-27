Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Bandar’ starring Bobby Deol, to hit theatres in June

The makers of Bandar, featuring Bobby Deol in the lead role, Monday said the film will release in theatres worldwide on June 5.

The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, according to a press release. It was previously set to release on May 22.

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Bandar, which had its world premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2025, is said to be inspired by real-life events.

According to the film’s official logline on IMDb, Bandar story follows TV star Samar (Bobby), whose life takes a dark turn when his ex-girlfriend Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi) accuses him of rape after he cuts off contact with her. Even as he begins a new relationship with Khushi (Saba Azad), he is arrested and finds himself trapped in a corrupt and unforgiving justice system.

Bandar is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and backed by Zee Studios and also features Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, and Nagesh Bhosle in pivotal roles.

Besides Bandar, Deol will also feature in the action-thriller Alpha alongside Sharvari and Alia Bhatt. The film directed by Shiv Rawail will hit theatres in July.

He will also appear in the Tamil action-drama film Jana Nayagan directed by H Vinoth. Billed as Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, the political thriller is stuck in limbo over non-issuance of censor certificate by the CBFC.