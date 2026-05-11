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video-article-logo Monday, 11 May 2026

Video showing two bears engaged in intense fight in Uttarakhand is a warning sign!

The altercation is not an isolated incident. There's more than meet the eye...

Shohini Bose Published 11.05.26, 09:23 PM

Recently, this rare wildlife moment was captured in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district. Two bears were seen engaged in an intense fight in the middle of the Thal–Didihat road. The altercation is not an isolated incident. It is a warning sign.

The Himalayan black bears, normally shy and solitary, were in all likelihood not fighting out of innate violence. But their behavior reflects growing pressure from environmental change and human expansion into their natural habitats. We get to the bottom of it...

Video Editor: Joy Das

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