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regular-article-logo Friday, 19 June 2026

From slums and parks to global stages: India's B-Boys are breaking new ground

Breakers reflect on why they believe India's breaking revolution is just getting started

Ribhu Chatterjee Published 19.06.26, 09:16 PM

Under strobing lights, in the high-octane corner of Pinhole Studios in Delhi, the air smells of sweat, synthetic mats, cheers from youngsters, and sheer, unfiltered audacity. The bass drops heavily, a syncopated, booming heartbeat, and a circle forms. Young men and women are throwing their bodies into impossible positions, spinning on their heads, and freezing on their wrists. The crowd, overwhelmingly loud and relentlessly energetic, erupts at every power move.

This is the Red Bull BC One India Cypher 2026, India's flagship 1v1 breaking competition, which took place at Pinhole Studio in Delhi and brought together the country's best breaking talent for India's premier one-on-one championship.

Following a nationwide selection procedure and regional qualifiers, the top-16 B-Boys and B-Girls competed for the opportunity to represent India on a global scale. The competition, judged by talents from the worldwide breaking community, demonstrated not just the rising depth of India's breaking scene, but also the emergence of a culture that has developed from local clashes and park sessions to an increasingly connected international movement.

Video Editor: Prishita Nair

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