Cockroach Party founder launches nationwide push for Pradhan's exit; Wangchuk's indefinite fast looms

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday announced the launch of a nationwide campaign to demand Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and exhorted students, farmers and civil society groups to join him at Jantar Mantar on June 28.

In a post on X, he said, "Modi ji, please listen and accept this- take Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Otherwise, farmers from across the country will come to Delhi on the 28th."

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Addressing a press conference here, Dipke said activist Sonam Wangchuk would also join the campaign, "Pradhan Go Back", at Jantar Mantar on Sunday and begin an indefinite fast.

He, however, did not elaborate on what the campaign would entail.

The CJP founder urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that Pradhan resigns, saying that he would be seen as an "incompetent PM" if he failed to do so.

The CJP, which started as a digital satirical outfit, has been holding a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since June 20 to demand Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in exams and the NEET paper-leak controversy.

"It has been a week and Dharmendra Pradhan has not taken any responsibility for the paper leaks," Dipke said.

"Sonam Wangchuk will join the protest from Sunday. It is unfortunate that no one is being held accountable for student suicides and an educator and a scientist like Wangchuk has to go on a hunger strike when 20 students have already died.

"It is not too late. Pradhan should resign because the blood of those students is on his hands. He was calling us terrorists, but he is the real terrorist because he is the reason for the death of these students," Dipke added.

On the "Pradhan Go Back" protest, he said the CJP wanted to start a nationwide campaign demanding accountability from the government.

He called upon students, parents, teachers, farmer unions and civil society groups to come to Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

Dipke said, "How long will this country function without accountability? What kind of democracy is this? Is it a good thing that no one resigns in this government?" PM Modi should ensure that Pradhan steps down, otherwise "he would be considered directly responsible for the deaths of students. If the PM does not take any action, then he is incompetent as the prime minister of India", the CJP founder said.

Dipke also demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of students who died by suicide.

Asked about the Congress' proposed protest on the issue, Dipke said parties should rise above their political differences and speak up for the students.

On whether the CJP's agitation would end with Pradhan's resignation, he said it would be premature to answer that question.

In response to a question on whether the public anger would subside if Pradhan stepped down, Dipke said, "It will not." He alleged that some protesters and volunteers at Jantar Mantar had been attacked by hooligans and accused police of failing to take action despite complaints being made.

"People bringing food for the protesters are being harassed. In one case, they even went to a volunteer's in-laws' house. Those attacking us are roaming free while police say they need court orders. I have doubts that this is all pre-planned," he claimed.

He demanded that those behind the incident be booked for attempt to murder.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das alleged that police did not invoke appropriate charges against the accused despite a volunteer suffering a serious head injury.

In posts on X, Dipke also appealed to parents to not stop their children from joining the protest, saying it was "about their future".