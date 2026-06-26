‘Each child had a dream’: Opposition targets PM Modi over birthday praise for Pradhan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on his birthday, asking whether he had spared a thought for the children who lost their lives after the alleged NEET paper leak while wishing his cabinet colleague on the occasion.

In a post on X, Gandhi said the children lost their lives and their families and future were destroyed by a broken system and a government that refuses to be accountable.

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"Each name on this list was a child with a dream, a family, a future -- all destroyed by a broken system and a government that refuses to learn or take accountability. Remember these students. Every one of them.

"When PM Modi praised Dharmendra Pradhan ji on his birthday, did he even spare a thought for these children?" the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha asked in his post.

He tagged his party colleague Pawan Khera, who in a post on X had said, "Dear Dharmendra Uncle, Happy Birthday. You turn 57 today. We couldn't even reach half your age." Khera listed the names of the students who died after the alleged NEET paper leak. The list had 14 names.

According to the Congress, all these students committed suicide in the wake of the alleged NEET-UG paper "leak".

Wishing Pradhan on his birthday, Modi lauded his work in implementing the National Education Policy.

"Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji. He is making commendable efforts towards the implementation of the National Education Policy, which seeks to make India a hub for knowledge, learning and innovation. Praying for his long and healthy life," Modi said in a post on X.

TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale, too on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shielding education minister Dharmendra Pradhan despite the controversy surrounding alleged NEET and CBSE exam irregularities. Gokhale claimed that accountability for the exam scam extended beyond the minister and reached the Prime Minister's Office.

"Next time he does shameless gimmicks like 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', remember this. Instead of mourning the deaths of innocent students linked to the NEET and CBSE scams, he is praising and protecting the minister responsible. It is clear that the exam scams run beyond Dharmendra Pradhan right up to the PMO itself," Saket Gokhale said.

In a post on X, Abhijeet Dipke wished Dharmendra Pradhan a happy birthday and urged him to resign, writing, "Happy Birthday, Dharmendra Pradhan, please resign."

Wishing Pradhan on his birthday, Modi lauded his work in implementing the National Education Policy.

"Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji. He is making commendable efforts towards the implementation of the National Education Policy, which seeks to make India a hub for knowledge, learning and innovation. Praying for his long and healthy life," Modi said in a post on X.