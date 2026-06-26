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regular-article-logo Friday, 26 June 2026

Authorities in UAE sound missile alert in Dubai, issue all clear within minutes

Authorities subsequently issued another message saying, 'Please disregard the previous warning',without providing any further explanation

Reuters, AP Published 26.06.26, 07:32 PM
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Residents across the United Arab Emirates briefly received an incoming missile alert on Friday evening, prompting concern before authorities issued an all-clear message just minutes later, saying the situation was safe. Officials did not explain what triggered the warning.

The alert, which sounded in Dubai shortly after 5:15 pm local time, warned of a possible incoming projectile. Within minutes, UAE authorities issued another message reassuring residents that there was no danger.

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It was not immediately clear what prompted the initial warning. The alert resembled those issued during the recent Iran conflict, when Iranian missiles and drones targeted the UAE.

The brief scare came amid heightened tensions in the region. Iran is suspected of launching a drone attack on a tanker off the coast of Oman on Thursday, as Tehran continues to challenge the United States and regional powers over control of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, despite the current interim deal in the Iran war.

Authorities did not provide any further details on the cause of Friday's alert or whether it was linked to any specific security incident.

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