MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 26 June 2026

Paris heatwave puts Louis Vuitton's waterfall fashion show under scrutiny

As temperatures topped 40°C across much of France, the eight-metre-high wave installation drew swift criticism from residents and politicians, reigniting debate over the commercial use of the city's landmarks

Reuters Published 26.06.26, 07:55 PM
Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2027 collection show in Paris

FILE PHOTO: Models present creations by designer and musician Pharrell Williams as part of his Menswear Spring-Summer 2027 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, June 23, 2026. Reuters

Luxury group LVMH said no water was wasted in the giant artificial waterfall built by its flagship Louis Vuitton brand to open Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, as the French capital sweltered through a record-breaking heatwave that has made water use a sensitive issue.

The eight-metre-high wave — set against a sand-covered runway — formed the backdrop to singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams' 2027 spring-summer show. The structure was installed outside the Cité Universitaire, a sprawling 20th-century residential complex in southern Paris that houses 12,000 students a year, according to its website.

ADVERTISEMENT

With temperatures climbing above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across much of France, images of the installation quickly drew scrutiny from residents and local politicians, rekindling debate over how fashion brands use the city and its landmarks for commercial purposes.

"The water used to create the wave comes entirely from Paris' water supply, which was pumped to the site and then entirely redirected back into Paris' sewer system via a closed-loop system," a LVMH spokesperson told Reuters.

She added the sand would be reused in the Cité Universitaire's beach-volleyball courts and by a recycling partner, and that the event had been adapted to comply with heatwave regulations.

The Cité Universitaire's communications director Jerome Duplan also said the water went through a closed-loop system.

'A very unfortunate message'

Proponents of Fashion Week say staging runway shows in public buildings enhances Paris' image as the world's fashion capital, but some of the industry's ambitious projects have met resistance from locals.

Also Read

French political figures accused Williams' 2023 debut show, which sealed off Paris' oldest bridge near the Louvre Museum and Notre Dame cathedral, of appropriating public space.

"I understand the public's reaction to poorly explained privatisations, with restrictions on access and, in the midst of a heatwave, a display that sends a very unfortunate message," Melody Tonolli, the Paris deputy mayor responsible for student living conditions, said of the latest show.

LVMH said the six-week installation had been agreed in consultation with its host. The Cité Universitaire's Duplan said Louis Vuitton's sponsorship had helped fund the structure, which faces financial pressure as public funding declines and costs rise.

Some of its residents, however, said they had been treated unfairly and that despite paying rent they could not use some facilities and had to adjust daily routines because of the event. The show underscored a stark gap between extreme wealth and their own living conditions.

"When you see where we live and how we live and what Louis Vuitton has just made, it is a complete paradox," said student Emma Keller.

RELATED TOPICS

Louis Vuitton Paris Heatwave
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Each child had a dream': Opposition targets PM Modi over birthday praise for Pradhan

TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale, too on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shielding education minister Dharmendra Pradhan despite the controversy surrounding alleged NEET and CBSE exam irregularities
Rahul Gandhi.
Quote left Quote right

Whether it’s NEET, exposing electoral fraud, or defending the Constitution, I have stood with you

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT