‘What proves I'm Indian?’: Passport quip fest erupts, Shashi Tharoor calls for legal overhaul

A clarification by the ministry of external affairs (MEA) that an Indian passport is a travel document and not proof of citizenship has sparked a storm on social media, with users asking a seemingly simple question: ‘if not a passport, then what exactly proves someone is an Indian citizen?’

While the “government sources” speaking to news agencies off the record and pro-government voices offering evidence maintained that the legal position has remained unchanged for decades – read “we didn’t make any new rule” – many argued that the distinction defies common sense – specially since Indian passports are issued only after document verification and police checks – at a time when who is a citizen of India is being questioned repeatedly and detention centres are being set up in multiple states.

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The debate also revived discussions around earlier court observations that Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards and PAN cards are not conclusive proof of citizenship either, leaving many wondering what document ultimately establishes nationality.

From legal clarification to meme fest

Social media users wasted little time turning the controversy into meme material.

“If passport is not proof of citizenship, Aadhaar is not proof, and voter ID is not proof… then WHAT is?” one user asked.

Another quipped, "At this point, maybe we need forehead tattoos in our mother tongue to prove citizenship."

One viral post read, "You can’t get PAN, passport, or bank account without Aadhaar, but Aadhaar itself is niradhar."

Cemodeian Joy Das sarcastically wrote: "Birth certificate is just a certificate to show when you can celebrate your birthday. It doesn’t prove you were born."

A follow-up post added, "Next: Birth certificate is proof that you were born. It is not proof of citizenship."

Comedian Vir Das also joined the conversation by posting a picture of a pressure cooker with the caption: "Having one of these somewhere in the house. Proof of Indian Citizenship."

Another comedian, Abhijit Ganguly, wrote on X: “Passport is just a travel document not of proof of citizenship says MEA. From now on for proof of citizenship the person checking shouts 'Jine mera Dil Luteya' and if the other person shouts 'Oho', then he passes.”

Another widely shared video showed a child chanting "Modi, Modi" in what users jokingly described as an attempt to "prove citizenship."

One user even wondered, "Now I am thinking about getting a passport from another country—what about Indian citizenship?"

Another user offered biting sarcasm: “By doing garba at the airport. Dancing everywhere. Talking aloud. Jumping the queue. Dumping trash everywhere.Not following lane driving. The list is endless. We don’t need a passport to prove our identity.”

The debate – obviously – took a political turn, with many targeting the ruling BJP.

One user shared an obviously fictional travel anecdote: "This is so true. Hear me out. Recently, I was on a foreign trip and wanted to rent a bike to explore an island. The rental guy asked, "What's your nationality? I need an ID." I showed him my Indian passport. He said, "Sorry sir, that's just a travel document." I showed him my Aadhaar card. He said, "Nope, that won't work either. Then I pulled out my BJP membership card. He immediately handed me the keys and said, "Sir, you're a BJP member? Then you're definitely Indian. No other documents needed. I trust you." Got the bike instantly."

Comedian Ramesh Srivats summed up the online bewilderment with a sarcastic post:, “Passport lets you travel from India. Voter ID lets you vote in India. PAN lets you pay taxes in India. Aadhaar lets you reside in India. You can have all four. You can live here, travel, pay taxes and even vote. But you still can't prove that you're a citizen of India. What da?”

Standup artiste Punit Pania’s post was a jab at overt State control: “Surely vaccination certificate with non-biological photo can be proof of citizenship?”

Government says it's not a new rule

As outrage mounted, government sources sought to clarify that nothing had changed.

"It was not decided yesterday that the passport is not a proof of citizenship. It was not even decided in the last 12 years. The passport has never been a proof of citizenship," a government source told PTI.

Officials cited Section 20 of the Passports Act, 1967, under which passports can, in exceptional circumstances and in the public interest, can be issued to non-citizens.

They also pointed to earlier judicial rulings holding that Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards and PAN cards are not conclusive proof of citizenship.

The debate gained additional traction because it coincided with ongoing discussions around the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with many users questioning what documents could ultimately be relied upon during citizenship-related verification.

What does the law say?

The government also referred to a 2019 Press Information Bureau clarification on the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which explained that citizenship is determined under the Citizenship Act, 1955 and Citizenship Rules, 2009.

According to the PIB, Indian citizenship can be acquired in five ways—by birth, descent, registration, naturalisation and incorporation of territory.

The clarification further stated that citizenship may be established through documents relating to date and place of birth, though it added that a final decision on acceptable documents had not been taken at the time.

Tharoor proposes legal overhaul

Amid the controversy, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor argued that the government should eliminate the ambiguity by amending the legal framework.

"The recent statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) -- on #PassportSevaDivas, no less! -- clarifying that an Indian passport is primarily a 'travel document and not conclusive proof of citizenship' has triggered a predictable wave of public bewilderment and political sparring," he wrote on X.

Calling the situation an "absurd legal paradox", Tharoor argued that citizens undergo rigorous police verification and documentation precisely because passports are believed to establish citizenship.

"If a passport does not establish domestic citizenship, then what does," he asked.

He proposed making passports and Aadhaar cards legally conclusive proof of citizenship unless cancelled by the government. Since Aadhaar is currently issued based on residency rather than nationality, Tharoor suggested that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issue a visually distinct Aadhaar card for non-citizen residents.