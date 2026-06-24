Is India’s Cheetah Project really a conservation success?

India’s cheetah reintroduction project was launched with a historic goal — bringing the world’s fastest land animal back to India after its extinction more than seven decades ago.

Nearly four years later, the numbers appear encouraging. More than 49 cheetahs now live in India, including 32 cubs born on Indian soil. Every new litter is celebrated as a milestone, and the project is often presented as a conservation success story.

ADVERTISEMENT

But can the birth of every new litter enough to declare victory?

Arjun Gopalaswamy, Wildlife and Statistical Scientist and founder of Carnassials Global, says the real test of any reintroduction programme is not whether animals survive inside protected enclosures, but whether they can establish a self-sustaining wild population. That challenge may be far greater than it appears.

Cheetahs are unique among big cats. Even in prey-rich African ecosystems, they require vast landscapes and maintain enormous home ranges. A research, supplied by Gopalaswamy, from Kenya’s Maasai Mara estimates just over one adult cheetah per 100 square kilometres.

By comparison, Kuno National Park spans 748 square kilometres, yet currently holds more than 49 cheetahs. This is far beyond what conservationists believe the landscape can support naturally.

The result is a growing dependence on fencing, intensive management, and repeated interventions. As cheetahs wander beyond reserve boundaries, they are often captured and tranquillised before being returned.

Experts argue that the central issue is no longer whether cheetahs can breed in India, but whether India can provide the vast, connected habitats needed for truly wild cheetahs to thrive.

Without that space, the project risks becoming less about restoring a lost species to the wild and more about managing cheetahs within fences.

The future of India’s cheetah experiment may ultimately depend not on the number of cubs born, but on the landscape available to sustain them.

Producer: Aparna Singh

Video Editor: Joy Das