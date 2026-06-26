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regular-article-logo Friday, 26 June 2026

Rahul Gandhi marks two years as Lok Sabha LoP, vows to keep fighting for people's rights

In a social media post, the Congress leader shared a short video, listing issues he raised both inside and outside Parliament, as he completed two years in the key parliamentary post

PTI Published 26.06.26, 07:04 PM
Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi. File picture

Marking two years as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reaffirmed his commitment to raising the voice of the people in Parliament and vowed to continue fighting for issues affecting citizens.

Sharing a three-and-a-half-minute video on X featuring key moments from his speeches over the past two years, Rahul highlighted the issues he has taken up both inside and outside Parliament during his tenure as the Leader of the Opposition.

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"Today marks two years since I became the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Every single day of these two years has been dedicated to one task — to carry the voice of every Indian to the corridors of power.

"Whether it's the fight for NEET aspirants, exposing electoral fraud, or defending the Constitution, I have stood with you on every front. I stand with you today, and I always will," he said in Hindi.

Rahul said the trust reposed in him by the people continues to inspire his political journey.

"The journey is long, but my resolve remains the same — I will keep fighting every battle for you. Jai Hind. Jai Constitution," Rahul said, sharing in the three-and-a-half-minute video of speeches he made over the past two years.

He also said that from the streets to Parliament, the people's trust remains his greatest strength.

A five-term Member of Parliament, Rahul currently represents Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency, previously represented by his mother, Sonia Gandhi.

He was appointed the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha in June 2024, following the Congress party's improved performance in the general elections.

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