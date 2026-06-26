Love the Fifa World Cup? Watch these 5 sports anime to keep up with the over-the-top momentum

With the Fifa World Cup bringing together fans from every corner of the world, the excitement surrounding sports is at an all-time high. From emotional underdog victories and legendary rivalries to nail-biting finishes that keep entire nations glued to their screens, the tournament celebrates the thrill, resilience and drama that define great sporting moments.

But the excitement doesn't end on the football pitch — it continues on our smaller screens through sports anime, where gripping storylines, inspiring characters, and high-stakes competitions capture the same adrenaline and passion as the beautiful game.

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So while you wait for the next match to kick off, why not give these popular anime titles a try to keep up with the over-the-top tournament spirit!

Blue Lock

All pictures: Crunchyroll

Japan’s desire for World Cup glory leads the Japanese Football Association to launch a new rigorous training program to find the national team’s next striker. Three hundred high school players are pitted against each other for the position, but only one will come out on top.

Haikyu!!

Based on popular sports anime and manga, Haikyu!! follows Shoyo Hinata, an undersized boy determined to become a volleyball star. After joining Karasuno High, he is forced to team up with his former middle school rival, Tobio Kageyama, as the duo works together to lead their struggling team to the national tournament.

Slam Dunk

The drama follows the story of Hanamichi Sakuragi, a freshman at Shohoku High, who holds a record for being rejected by 50 girls during middle school. Ever since the last girl turned him down for a guy on the basketball team, Sakuragi's been traumatised by the sport.

Offside

Offside is a classic sports anime about Goro Kumagaya, a talented soccer goalkeeper. After an injury prevents him from attending a prestigious high school, he joins the underdog Kawasaki High team. Alongside his new, skilled teammates, Goro is determined to transform their losing record and dominate the competitive soccer scene.

Shoot! Goal to the Future

Years after winning a National Championship for Kakegawa High School, Atsushi Kamiya returns as a coach to an underdog team. And one of the team’s best players, Hideto Tsuji, is overplaying soccer altogether.